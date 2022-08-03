Living side by side, Ukrainian and Russian sailors are tested by war.

Commercial ships have become one of the few places where Russians and Ukrainians, 15 percent of the world’s 1.9 million seafarers, still live side by side on routes around the world while their countries are at war. Some ships have become rare havens of understanding and forgiveness. On other ships, the mood became tense and at times unbearable, breaking the maritime tradition that sailors viewed each other as teammates, regardless of their origins.

With the global maritime industry already short of commercial seafarers and especially dependent on seafarers from Russia and Ukraine, who tend to be highly skilled, some companies have replaced seafarers to reduce tensions on board.

AP Moller-Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, said in a statement that having Russian and Ukrainian crew members on the same ship could be problematic. “As a precautionary measure, we have decided not to have sailors from Ukraine and Russia on board the same vessel,” the company said, adding that the policy went into effect at the start of the invasion in February.