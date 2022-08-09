Liverpool want to sign Brozovic?

BUTIn recent days, their attention has shifted abruptly from Marko Arnautovic to Adrian Rabiot. Manchester United The summer transfer strategy began to look more and more non-strategic. In the words of Roy Keane on Sunday: “Oh my God. What’s the matter?”

After spending so many summers fruitlessly working on Frankie de Jongtheir fight for reinforcements in the middle of the park may end in a landing on Sergei Milinkovich-Savic. United’s history of signing midfielders from Lazio is mixed, as Juan Sebastian Veron can confirm. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Sergei’s brother, was on the list at Old Trafford for a while, so at least they can get a decent reference. However, he may not have the fondest memories of this period of his career, given that he was unable to obtain a work permit and did not show up at the club.

La Liga bans Barcelona from registering new players before the start of the season Read more

In Spain, they seem to think that United will soon sign a contract. Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis, who will agree to at least 25 million euros (21.1 million pounds) for the Argentina national team. Here are just three midfielders – four, if you count De Jong – they are now being chased.

As far as good news for United, they may have found a buyer for Eric Bailly. According to The Team, Monaco want to sign an injured defender. This is where the good news ends, unfortunately. It looks like RB Leipzig going to beat United Benjamin Seskoan up-and-coming teenage hitter who plays as a fellow energy drink marketer. RB Salzburg.

Returning to the topic of midfielders, Liverpool maybe for Marcelo Brozovic after injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara. Internazionale are reluctant to sell their muscular silver but may be tempted by an offer that includes Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita.

In the other place, West Ham made inquiries about Thilo Kehrer as a potential replacement for the outgoing Issa Diop. Paris Saint-Germain want around £17m for a defender who can play both centre-back and wing-back.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

If David Moyes still hoped to add Philip Kostic into his ranks, he will be disappointed. Eintracht Frankfurt full-back close to signing juventus who, according to one of the most outlandish rumors of the day, are apparently considering whether to ask United Scott McTominay in exchange for Rabiot.

Meanwhile, ChelseaThe supermarket sweep is showing no signs of slowing down. They are £10m short of Leicester’s estimate for Wesley Fofana how are things, while they still insist on signing De Jong and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. They should at least be able to unload Timo Werner soon, if medicine permits. He is on the verge of a return to Leipzig as Chelsea are set to return €20m (£16.9m) from their original, much larger investment.