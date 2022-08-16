Liverpool Van Dijk backs Nunes but says he needs to learn





Virgil van Dijk has said Darwin Nunes needs to control himself after being sent off for violent behavior on his full Premier League debut for Liverpool. Joachim Anderson said the Uruguay defender was “really stupid” to leave Liverpool with 10 players against Crystal Palace after headbutting Nunez at Anfield on Monday. Liverpool, already without strikers Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota due to injury, will lose their top summer contract for Premier League matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle. He will not be available until the Merseyside derby against Everton on 3 September. Van Dijk said the 23-year-old Liverpool player, the first Liverpool player to be sacked for violent behavior during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, has the support of his teammates but must ensure that the moment of madness does not happen again. “He definitely needs to control himself,” said the Liverpool defender. “He must govern himself [and] he needs to know that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League. “Obviously, he was disappointed, and probably also with himself. But it is a learning curve and we will always support it. He knows this shouldn’t happen again, and hopefully it won’t.” Nunes will undergo an extended pre-season training program during his suspension, and Klopp plans to negotiate with the striker over his loss of self-control. The striker headed Andersen off twice in the 57th minute of the 1-1 draw, and the Palace defender claimed that Nunez got pissed off easily. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

Andersen said: “The whole game I was sitting very close to him, I annoyed him a lot and dealt with him well. I think that’s why he was angry with me. He headbutted me first on the cross and I told him he shouldn’t do that. I was angry with him. Then he did it again, which is very stupid for me, so it’s a clear red card.”

Liverpool have failed to win the first two matches of the Premier League campaign for the first time since the 2012–13 season and are already four points behind Manchester City. Van Dijk knows Liverpool will be prematurely written off after a disappointing start but says they can ignore outside noise and draw inspiration from their performance against Palace.

The Netherlands captain said: “I don’t want to blame different things. We want to do well, but it’s funny because we played the Community Shield and won and everyone said a bunch of other things and now we’ve drawn twice and people are going to write us off. But this is the outside world, and we are focusing on what we can influence, and this is our job.

“It was a great performance, especially with 10 men. We put pressure on them, made them nervous, let them hit long balls. This is something we have to learn, keep up the good work, but we want to win and we will strive for that in the next game.

“We put pressure on them, we took a lot of risks because we had to equalize and hoped to come out victorious. But we shouldn’t come with 10 men, it shouldn’t be.”

Luis Diaz scored a superb equalizer for Liverpool four minutes after Nunes was sacked and Van Dijk believes the Colombian has a lot to offer this season. “Louis is a fantastic player,” he said. “This is what we need and he provided it with a special action and he can be much better.