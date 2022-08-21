Liverpool saved money by not changing coaches, Klopp jokes

Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on Manchester United, suggesting that Liverpool saved a fortune during his reign while their hesitant rivals paid off numerous high-profile managers.

Liverpool enjoyed calm waters with the arrival of the German in 2015, while United, by contrast, changed and changed, hiring and then paying off Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralph Rangnick for this time. They are now in the Premier League relegation zone under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Before departing on Monday night for Old Trafford in the Premier League, Klopp suggested that it must be a costly undertaking. “Imagine how much money Liverpool saved by not paying [any other managers] turn it off,” he joked. “I should have said this when I signed the last contract. That would be an interesting number.”

Klopp also admitted that with so many changes to United’s hot seat, it’s difficult for him to come up with a set game plan as it keeps changing. “Always a different Manchester United,” he added. “It would also make me redundant if everyone could sit here and it would always look the same, so of course it depends on who is in charge. Everyone plays differently, very differently. Van Gaal and Mourinho were very different. You have to prepare in a completely different way [each time] and we will.”

Klopp has had very few bumps on the road since arriving in England, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup. United’s last sitting president has had a rocky start, losing his first two matches, and criticism has already been heaped on his players.

00:54 Klopp: Liverpool must ‘score points’ if protests from Manchester United fans stop play – video

The Liverpool manager was asked if he has any sympathy for his colleague, even if he is in charge of their big rivals. “No. It’s football problems – we have problems,” he said. “I’m not sure if you go to Manchester United and ask Erik ten Hag if we have too many injuries. [he would sympathise]. This is not true. It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It wouldn’t help them, it wouldn’t hurt them. We all have our problems.”

Klopp said the pressure to manage a club like United was the same as any other, but the focus was on the top clubs. “When I came here seven years ago, I don’t think we hit the ground running right away. We played well at Tottenham but ended in a draw,” he said. “It’s not like everyone is saying, ‘Oh my God, you can see it right away,’ but I can tell I haven’t read anything, and that makes it easy.

“You’re not in seventh heaven with your own results and you know what people might say so you just focus on the job and take small steps and I’m pretty sure it’s the same at every club. The bigger the clubs, the more people talk about them. If we’re strong enough not to read that you can have a normal life and just work on the important things, and that’s what I’ve done in seven years. It helps me and that’s the only advice I can give.”