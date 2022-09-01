Liverpool loan Arthur from Juventus to deal with injury problem

Liverpool solved their shortage of midfielders by signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus.

The Brazilian international traveled to Merseyside for a final day medical after arriving from Liverpool early Thursday morning. Jurgen Klopp said after a win over Newcastle on Wednesday that the midfielder’s arrival was unlikely, but a hamstring injury sustained by Jordan Henderson prompted Arthur’s late move.

Henderson is due for a scan on Friday. There are fears that the Liverpool captain could be out until the international break this month, meaning he will miss Premier League games against Everton, Wolves and Chelsea, Champions League group matches against Napoli and Ajax and possibly England’s last games before the World Cup.

Liverpool’s deal for Arthur contains no obligation to sign him. This will pave the way for top midfield target Jude Bellingham to move to Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Artur signed for Juventus in 2020 in an exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic join Barcelona, ​​who the Brazilian joined in 2018 for €31m. plans of coach Massimiliano Allegri for the last season.

Personal terms were quickly negotiated with Arthur, who won the Copa Libertadores with Grêmio in 2017 and is seen by Liverpool as the experienced midfielder they need. Liverpool tried to sign Aurélien Chouameni from Monaco this summer, but the French international was set to move to Real Madrid, who he joined on a €100m deal. Bellingham was another preferred option, but Dortmund had no intention of selling the England national team the same summer as Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

With key targets out of reach, Klopp was adamant that another midfield option was not needed ahead of the Premier League campaign given the progress of Harvey Elliott and the signing of Fabio Carvalho in the summer. But a string of injuries in midfield made me think. Henderson is the fifth Liverpool midfielder to be sidelined this season. Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also suffered hamstring injuries on opening day at Fulham and during pre-season respectively, while Curtis Jones and Naby Keita have not appeared since defeating City in the Community Shield on 30 July. But Thiago and Jones are close to returning.