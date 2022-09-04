Liverpool lack wiggle room and Salah’s struggle doesn’t help

Fthe shape is very fragile. Last fall, Mohamed Salah played, perhaps, as well as before. His Chelsea goal on 2 January was his 23rd Premier League and Champions League goal combined. Since then, he has scored just 10 times, and only seven of them from the field. It is true that on Saturday he almost won the Merseyside derby late, his shot hit the near post of Jordan Pickford, but it was another disappointing day for him. Individually, this might not have attracted attention, but the pattern is clear.

It’s not just Salah. Liverpool as a whole lacked the usual level. None of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were even close to their best. Van Dijk especially, a player who for a while seemed almost invincible, impossible to beat, seems to have recovered from being chased by Aleksandar Mitrovic on the first Saturday of the season and could easily have been sent off against Everton for his foul on Amada She is on.

Context, as always, is essential. This may be the worst start to a Premier League campaign for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, but they still only lost once and won the Community Shield. They are the second highest goalscorers in the division (although ideally you shouldn’t combine 60% of those goals in one game against Bournemouth). They have only lost three times this year – one in the second leg when they were still advancing and the other in the Champions League final. If this is a crisis, then this is the crisis that most clubs dream of.

But recent history shows that title winners are gaining total points in the mid-90s. How many points can you afford to lose? fifteen? eighteen? twenty? Liverpool have already lost nine, having only played one of the Big Six. Maybe Manchester City’s abandonment of their desire for order opens things up, and maybe there’s more randomness in this busiest of seasons, but Liverpool don’t have enough wiggle room.

However, Liverpool had a better xG in five of their six games. They are only a couple of goals behind the start at, say, Tottenham, where the point is that they are not in the best shape, but still score points. Modern football is too complex, too intertwined to talk about because of the offensive line, but it’s a problem that Salah in uniform can alleviate immediately.

So what went wrong? Perhaps Liverpool as a whole are suffering from a May hangover. After all, a week before the end of last season, they still had a chance for an unprecedented quad. The celebratory parade after losing the Champions League final seemed like a conscious effort to overcome feelings of disappointment, to remind everyone how extraordinary last season was, even if it only led to two domestic cups, but that may not have been enough. . Maybe the fatigue – emotional as well as physical or mental, although after Klopp’s seven years, maybe she did – just dulled the edges.

But Salah had two more disappointments early in the year when he lost on penalties to Senegal in both the Nations Cup final and the World Cup qualifying play-offs. The game against Chelsea was his last before the five-week Nations Cup break and he has really changed since potential domino effect afterwards).

Mohamed Salah suffered a double disappointment in Egypt in 2022, losing the final to Afcon and failing to qualify for the World Championship. Photo: Getty Images

Egypt, under Carlos Queiroz, played football that could hardly be more different from Liverpool’s style. They sat deep, pampered and looked at the results. Salah, whose celebrity status puts him under almost unimaginable pressure when he plays for his country, is often limited to chasing a lost cause isolated on the right, trying to pinch a throw-in or free kick, which is probably not the best use. from his gifts. He scored just two goals in seven matches in Cameroon, coming to an end in a sweltering stench of barely concealed frustration that has seldom gone since.