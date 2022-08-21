Liverpool Klopp: Team must ‘score points’ if game abandoned

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should get three points if their game at Old Trafford on Monday is abandoned due to protests against Manchester United owners, as happened 15 months ago.

Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford was postponed in May 2021 when United fans took to the stadium, which was closed at the time due to the pandemic, during protests against the Glazer family. The game was postponed two weeks later and Liverpool won 4-2.

A group of United supporters from 1958 are planning further demonstrations against the Glazers at Monday’s Premier League game, but Klopp believes that in the event of a repeat of the 2021 failure, Liverpool should be given the win rather than rebuild the game in an already compressed season.

The Liverpool manager said: “I really hope it doesn’t happen but if it does I think we should get points. We have nothing to do with the situation, and if the fans want the game not to take place, we can’t just rearrange the game and fit it somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

“I don’t think it will happen and I really hope it doesn’t happen – I have no idea what could happen and I don’t think about it. People tell us that we’re fine, we go there, play a game, hopefully, and return home. But in such a situation, always the other team should get points, because they have nothing to do with it and they prepared for it.