Liverpool Klopp praises bravery but warns victory is only ‘first step’

Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool’s show of character against Ajax but admitted that the late win was only the “first step” towards restarting their Champions League campaign.

The Liverpool manager has said his team’s performance was unrecognizable after last week’s unfortunate defeat to Napoli, although they needed a Joel Matip header in the 89th minute to ultimately defeat the Dutch champions at Anfield.

Joel Matip of Liverpool rises to see Ajax off and relieve the alarm at Anfield. Read more

Mohamed Salah’s first goal in eight Champions League games gave Liverpool the lead before Mohammed Kudus equalized Ajax with a superb finish.

Asked what improvements he saw at Anfield, Klopp replied: “A lot. I think if you put two games, Napoli and tonight, next to each other, you won’t know it’s the same sport. Everything was different. The beginning was different. The middle was different. The finish was different. The way we played, the way we defended, everything was different. Much higher intensity, much more aggression, bolder, more ready, everything was better. This is the first step, nothing more, nothing more.”

Klopp admitted that Kudus’ goal after Ajax’s first real chance of the game was typical of the setbacks his side have suffered this season, but the reaction showed their strength of character.

“That’s the most important thing,” he added. “Today no one is distracted. Not that the boys were sitting in the locker room and could not give up. It’s more of a relief. We showed ourselves and the outside world what we understood. The boys really reacted, and I really like it, it was a very intense game. That’s how it is in life, when you have a problem and you want to solve it, you want to solve it immediately, put on a big shift and work harder again, and you immediately get everything back. But it is not. The entire history of the game is a real help. I don’t think we need to, given that we have a two and a half week break before we play again, which is weird. But I was not surprised when they scored, not because we defended badly, but because in such situations it is quite likely.

“It doesn’t take much for the opposition (to score) and the goal they scored was incredible. Almost every other blow Ali would have saved, but this one could not be saved. Reaction showing that we can still show stuff like this was the most important thing tonight.”

Klopp laughs at idea of ​​All-Star Game

Klopp was less than impressed with a suggestion from new American Chelsea owner Todd Boley earlier in the day that the Premier League should introduce an American-style All-Star Game between teams in the north and south of England.

“He doesn’t wait long. When he finds a date for this, he can call me,” he added. “In American sports, these players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters with him?

“Perhaps he can explain it. I’m not sure if people want to see it – United players, Liverpool players, City players, Everton players all together. This is not a team. Did he really say that?