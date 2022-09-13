type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Liverpool Klopp praises bravery but warns victory is only...
SportsFOOTBALL

Liverpool Klopp praises bravery but warns victory is only ‘first step’

By printveela editor

-

17
0
- Advertisment -


Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool’s show of character against Ajax but admitted that the late win was only the “first step” towards restarting their Champions League campaign.

The Liverpool manager has said his team’s performance was unrecognizable after last week’s unfortunate defeat to Napoli, although they needed a Joel Matip header in the 89th minute to ultimately defeat the Dutch champions at Anfield.

Joel Matip of Liverpool rises to see Ajax off and relieve the alarm at Anfield.

Read more

Mohamed Salah’s first goal in eight Champions League games gave Liverpool the lead before Mohammed Kudus equalized Ajax with a superb finish.

Asked what improvements he saw at Anfield, Klopp replied: “A lot. I think if you put two games, Napoli and tonight, next to each other, you won’t know it’s the same sport. Everything was different. The beginning was different. The middle was different. The finish was different. The way we played, the way we defended, everything was different. Much higher intensity, much more aggression, bolder, more ready, everything was better. This is the first step, nothing more, nothing more.”

Klopp admitted that Kudus’ goal after Ajax’s first real chance of the game was typical of the setbacks his side have suffered this season, but the reaction showed their strength of character.

“That’s the most important thing,” he added. “Today no one is distracted. Not that the boys were sitting in the locker room and could not give up. It’s more of a relief. We showed ourselves and the outside world what we understood. The boys really reacted, and I really like it, it was a very intense game. That’s how it is in life, when you have a problem and you want to solve it, you want to solve it immediately, put on a big shift and work harder again, and you immediately get everything back. But it is not. The entire history of the game is a real help. I don’t think we need to, given that we have a two and a half week break before we play again, which is weird. But I was not surprised when they scored, not because we defended badly, but because in such situations it is quite likely.

“It doesn’t take much for the opposition (to score) and the goal they scored was incredible. Almost every other blow Ali would have saved, but this one could not be saved. Reaction showing that we can still show stuff like this was the most important thing tonight.”

Klopp laughs at idea of ​​All-Star Game

Klopp was less than impressed with a suggestion from new American Chelsea owner Todd Boley earlier in the day that the Premier League should introduce an American-style All-Star Game between teams in the north and south of England.

“He doesn’t wait long. When he finds a date for this, he can call me,” he added. “In American sports, these players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters with him?

“Perhaps he can explain it. I’m not sure if people want to see it – United players, Liverpool players, City players, Everton players all together. This is not a team. Did he really say that?

Previous articleBecky Hammon’s successful coaching shows Las Vegas Aces NBA teams what they’ve been missing | opinion
Next articleKentucky football literally champs Gator after Florida win

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Fiver Quality Preservation and Kotchap Song

POTTER (and 75), CRUIF (and 1972)Considering how Chelsea...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season in the Europa League

It was as much a textbook as European...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Silence about football’s links to sexual and domestic violence is deafening

Tthat's a lot of problems in football. ...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Removing Chelsea from their position will be the most difficult task

Hsomething is inevitable in football. No matter...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News