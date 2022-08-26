Liverpool Klopp loses his temper at team meeting

Jurgen Klopp has demanded more effort and passion from his Liverpool players after ‘getting it all out of his head’ during a lengthy investigation into their poor start.

The Liverpool manager held a meeting with his team on Wednesday in the wake of Monday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United (they had a day off on Tuesday) and admits it was a one-sided conversation. He believes Liverpool should respond at home to Bournemouth on Saturday in what he called “the first proper kickback at the start of the season”.

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend Read more

Klopp said: “There were no discussions. I was pulling things out of my chest. The good thing about this meeting is that I feel much better after it. I’m not yelling at the players, not at all, I’m just looking at things in perspective – what we did well and what we didn’t. We live in a world where everything is always evaluated, but in the end, only one thing matters, and that is what we ourselves think about it.

“It is clear to us and to me what we must do. I can’t go into details, but of course we talk about almost everything, especially things that are important to us, and try to exclude the less important. I have been washed by all kinds of water in my life, ups and downs, and it all depends on how you handle it. It was a slightly longer meeting – such meetings always happen – and after that I felt better.

Klopp pointed to aspects of Liverpool’s game that were lacking during a winless start to the Premier League campaign. “We have to improve, and what you can improve immediately is effort,” he said. “I’m not sure, but let me say that maybe 95%. In the world of football we live in, you need 100%, if not a little more. And passion.”

Klopp admitted he made a mistake when he ruled out signing the midfielder earlier this summer, especially in light of subsequent injuries, but reiterated that only having the right goal would encourage Liverpool to move before Thursday’s deadline.

“We’ve had this discussion since it all started and I’m the one who said ‘we don’t need a midfielder’ and you were right and I was wrong,” he said. “But the essence does not change – we will do something, but it must be right.