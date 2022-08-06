Liverpool Klopp backs Salah to thrive after signing

Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah’s new signing will benefit Liverpool on the pitch as the striker will not be distracted by his Anfield career.

Salah became the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history last month when he signed a new three-year deal worth around £350,000 a week. The agreement ended months of uncertainty over the 30-year-old’s future and, according to the Liverpool manager, gave “we all a boost”. Salah scored 31 club goals last season despite his performance dwindling after the African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool assistant Pepijn Leinders: Trent Alexander-Arnold looks like Cafu Read more

Klopp said: “He is in very good shape and of course happy to be here. As clear as it was to him and I said that we would agree on a deal, it was still open and everyone was talking about it. We are people, but, to be honest, I did not notice that this distracted him much.

“Mo had one of the busiest seasons with the Africa Cup of Nations and all of our games. Everyone talks about how we played 63 games, but we had players who also played a tournament between them, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“After a few weeks off, Mo is always full of energy and energy, he returned in good shape and, yes, knowing where he will be, I would not say that until the end of his career, because he is a player who can play. for much longer, but for the next very, very important years in his career. It gave an impetus to all of us and to him too. To be honest, he looked really cool all preseason. May this continue for a long time.”

The downside for Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s first Premier League game against Fulham is the number of injuries that have affected the team in pre-season. Ibrahima Konate will be sidelined for a long time after suffering a knee injury in a friendly against Strasbourg. Klopp called the defender’s injury a “big blow” and did not give a timeline for his recovery. Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher will also be out, though Klopp insists Liverpool are unlikely to respond by signing.

“We cannot solve the problem that we have within four weeks with a transfer for a whole year,” he said. “At the moment it doesn’t make sense to us. The transfer window is still open and we’ll see, but it’s not in our plans to move in that direction.”