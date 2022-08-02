type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Liverpool Jota rewarded for influence with new five-year deal
SportsFOOTBALL

Liverpool Jota rewarded for influence with new five-year deal

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


Diogo Jota has signed a lucrative new five-year deal with Liverpool that rewards his impressive impact since joining Wolves in 2020. The Portuguese player played for two years after a five-year deal he signed after a £45m move. However, his form and development prompted Liverpool to offer a long-term extension with improved personal terms.

Negotiations between new athletic director Julian Ward and Jota’s agent Jorge Mendez began during pre-season and wrapped up quickly on Tuesday.

Jota scored 34 goals in 85 appearances for Liverpool and his versatility in attack proved to be a valuable option for Jurgen Klopp. The 25-year-old’s new contract means that, with the notable exception of Roberto Firmino, who is ending the last 12 months of his contract, Liverpool are safe from attacking Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jota for the long term. .

Quick guide

How do I subscribe to sports news?

Show
  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS app store for iPhones or the Google Play store for Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, please make sure you are using the latest version.
  • In the Guardian app, press the yellow button in the bottom right corner, then go to Settings (gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sports notifications.
was it helpful?

Jota is recovering from a hamstring injury and will miss Saturday’s first Premier League game against Fulham. “Unfortunately for me, I got upset in preseason because I got injured. [in the] last game of the season against Portugal,” he said. “I was coming back this preseason, I felt it a little again. So it will take a few more weeks.

“When you fight for everything like we did last year, you just want to do it again and do it better because it’s possible. This drive is in me, and I know that it is in my teammates and in all the staff. We have everything to fight for these titles.”

Previous articleNew Canadian Sanctions Against Russia Target Accused ‘Bucha Butchers’
Next article5 Beach-Town Alternatives to Try Instead of Popular and Crowded Destinations

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Harry Styles’ full ‘X Factor UK’ audition video reveals details about the singer’s first appearance

closer Video Dr. Keith Ablow makes his diagnosisNewYou can listen to...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jacoby Brissett ‘ready to go’ as Browns starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s suspension

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Vanilla is anything but ordinary: Here are 5 unexpected products that contain this spice

closer Video Fox & Friends: Celebrating National Ice Cream Day Friendly's CEO...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Live primaries updates: Voters head to the polls in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington

Few primary days will be as consequential as the August 2 election this year.That's because the upcoming presidential race...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

‘If the time comes, I’ll be ready’: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn opens up on coaching aspirations

OXNORD, Calif. - Dan Quinn has a notebook.He calls it his Cliff's Notes-version notebook, a handwritten vision from...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Doctor: Biden’s Covid symptoms return ‘in good spirits’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's "loose cough" has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19,...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Ajax one step ahead, Everton lost in the metaverse

GETTING SHIRTYOn and off the pitch, Ajax have...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

I cried when England won. It has been a long journey for women’s football – and for me.

When the final whistle blew at the end...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

She used to smoke boys at the football

UK 800m silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson says she...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Anita Asante Williamson’s England knows her platform

Ho Anyone with the slightest bit of credibility...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News