Liverpool Jota rewarded for influence with new five-year deal

Diogo Jota has signed a lucrative new five-year deal with Liverpool that rewards his impressive impact since joining Wolves in 2020. The Portuguese player played for two years after a five-year deal he signed after a £45m move. However, his form and development prompted Liverpool to offer a long-term extension with improved personal terms.

Negotiations between new athletic director Julian Ward and Jota’s agent Jorge Mendez began during pre-season and wrapped up quickly on Tuesday.

Jota scored 34 goals in 85 appearances for Liverpool and his versatility in attack proved to be a valuable option for Jurgen Klopp. The 25-year-old’s new contract means that, with the notable exception of Roberto Firmino, who is ending the last 12 months of his contract, Liverpool are safe from attacking Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jota for the long term. .

Jota is recovering from a hamstring injury and will miss Saturday’s first Premier League game against Fulham. “Unfortunately for me, I got upset in preseason because I got injured. [in the] last game of the season against Portugal,” he said. “I was coming back this preseason, I felt it a little again. So it will take a few more weeks.

“When you fight for everything like we did last year, you just want to do it again and do it better because it’s possible. This drive is in me, and I know that it is in my teammates and in all the staff. We have everything to fight for these titles.”