CRISIS BATO ROUGE

The current fight for ownership of the 2022 Crisis Baton promises to be exciting. At the start of the season, it looked like Erik ten Hag was going to be kicked out, the Five were looking forward to him flailing and throwing him defiantly like Stevie Nicks in the Tusk video, marching all the way to the end of the season, if he’d come that far. But Manchester United suddenly won four We’re back, baby! consistency so he doesn’t get that stick again until around 3:55pm on Sunday October 2nd, when you don’t even have to look for it, right? Eric might start spinning it again on his way back through town, but until then he’ll have to wait.

The baton was subsequently briefly taken over by Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, but unexpected flashes of basic competence leading to tight draws meant that none of England’s golden generation of managers held the damned pole position for long. This allowed Brendan Rogers to brazenly steal it for himself. His Leicester team sucks, and his post-game gambits stop just a few steps away from George Costanza playing donuts in the Yankee parking lot with the World Series trophy trailing behind him and yelling through a bullhorn, “Your triumphs mean nothing.” The club looked like Brendan was saving it for the foreseeable future. But then Jurgen Klopp suddenly shuddered, rushing to fight, ready and seemingly determined to take it from him, stripped before the fire, if necessary, with sensual oils, and immediately a mental image arises. Please.

Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘reinvent themselves’ after Napoli defeat Read more

Earlier in the day, the infamous Liverpool team took to social media to support the Neapolitans, rather awkwardly and undiplomatically highlighting to their traveling fans the danger of becoming “isolated” and “targeted” in the city. Well, it had to happen, didn’t it, and with admirable purity of storytelling, that was the fate later befalling Joe Gomez, who was repeatedly swarming with Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, before becoming Dejan Lovrened. for your own peace of mind. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk didn’t cover themselves in glory either, with infamous consequences for the – now it seems rather odd – last season’s four-time contenders.

Once Napoli finally sent the hegenpress to the next edition of Flipping the Pyramid, Klopp could only mumble something about “reinventing” his team. Wolves will come on Saturday and Ajax next Tuesday, and we would like to wish him the best of luck in the successful implementation of this comprehensive refurbishment. It’s almost as if the situation where you’re forced to build a midfield around James “I’m 36, you know” Milner, 56, should have been resolved a good couple of months, maybe even years ago, because the hope of getting more prizes this season is already beginning to seem like a pipe dream. The crisis club is obviously the exception that proves the rule.

LIVE ON A BIG SITE!

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I get asked so much about him that he must be tired of hearing me talk about him. He’ll get tired of me talking about how good he is.” Real Sociedad’s Martin Subimendi isn’t tired of constant comparisons to Xabi Alonso, but he thinks Xabi Alonso can be, as he tells Sid Low.

Martin Subimendi before his team’s trip to Old Trafford in the Big Vase. Photo: Dax Images/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

FIVE LETTERS

“Let me be the 1057th pedant to point out that, technically, there is no such thing as a “seagull” (yesterday’s Five). Pay attention to these chips.” – Peter Storch (and no other pedants).

“In light of Brighton’s willingness to allow Chelsea to make formal offers to their current manager, is this the fastest Grand Prix exit in 15 years?” – Colin.

“Stevie Ewens’ message that he was sent off because he wasn’t very good at smoking during the game (yesterday’s Fiver emails) was reminiscent of former West Brom and Scotland favorite Willie Johnston. The career of this flamboyant maverick (excellently recounted here) has included incidents as varied as sipping beer from a fan’s can while waiting for a corner, and negotiating the purchase of a hothouse from a fan stationed near the touchline.” — Allaster MacGillivray .

“Many years ago, my friend John, a more than decent goalkeeper, was sent off before we even started the game. We arrived late and were greeted by an angry referee who informed us that the start of the game was half an hour ago. ‘Really?’ John said. ‘What is the score?’ As a result, we played without a recognized goalkeeper and lost a lot,” Mark Bindley.

Send email to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today's winner of our No Prize Letter of the Day is… Mark Bindley.

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

