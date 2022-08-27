type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Liverpool fans honor 9-year-old girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Liverpool fans honor 9-year-old girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Football fans from Liverpool paid tribute to the memory of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her own home.

Thousands of fans cheered in the ninth minute of the match between Liverpool and Bournemouth and both teams stood in unison to pay their respects as Liverpool fans sang the team anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Olivia in the liner notes: “Besides football, I have a much more important topic to talk about. Like anyone who loves Liverpool and its people, I was incredibly shocked by the murder of Olivia Pratt-Corbel. Nine years? How can this happen? How can this happen? How is this even possible?

“I can’t figure it out, and the more I think about it, the harder it gets to figure it out. That this could happen in a city as special as this, where people look out for each other and stand together, makes even less sense.

“I would like to convey the sympathy of everyone at Liverpool to Olivia’s family. They are in my thoughts and prayers, and I know it will be the same for many others. In this situation, there is only one side to be on, and that is the side of Olivia and her family. We are all with them. You will never be alone.”

Olivia Pratt-Corbel was shot dead Monday night after a gunman pursued his intended target, named convicted robber Joseph Nee, at the family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Merseyside police asked for information ahead of the match following the release on bail of two men arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta reach deal for Brazilian striker

West Ham have reached a verbal agreement with Lyon to sign Lucas Paqueta after several days of negotiations....
Maryland Supreme Court Says D.C. Sharpshooter Lee Boyd Malvo Should Be Re-Sentencing

Texas high school hazing incident with hot sauce, lap dance sends student to emergency room

off Video Fox News Flash August 27 Top Stories Here are the...
DNI vows to ‘assess’ potential risk ahead of Mar-a-Lago attack as Trump slams ‘outrageous attack’ on democracy

closer Video DOJ released redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit Fox News' David Spunt,...
Robert Downey Jr shares heartfelt post for wife Susan on their 17th wedding anniversary: ​​’You’re my foundation’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
