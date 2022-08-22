Liverpool Fabinho not interested in United crisis

FAbinho was at home recovering from an injury and yelling at the TV when Liverpool humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford last season. The cries were not only celebratory. He was also a little greedy.

Liverpool recorded their biggest victory at Old Trafford with a 5-0 win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s miserable side. Their total against United reached 9-0 in a season, the most goals Liverpool have scored against their fierce rivals in a single campaign since 1895-1896. Mohammed Salah’s hat-trick also became Liverpool’s first player at United since 1936. And yet Fabinho wanted more.

Marcus Rashford went from flamboyant teenage sensation to chugging workhorse | Jonathan Lew Read more

The change from his professional hat to the opinion of the fans on that historic day sparked a disappointment that Jurgen Klopp’s team seemed to announce after a fifth goal was scored in the 50th minute. For United, reduced to 10 when Paul Pogba was sacked at the same hour, it was their only blessing.

“I remember the last away match against United, I watched it at home and sometimes I yelled at the TV,” says the Brazil international, who is set to make his 100th Premier League start for Liverpool on Monday night. “Honestly, I wanted the team to attack more to try to score more goals because at that moment we had another player, but it was a moment when the team was trying to control the game more and stabilize the ball.

“As a fan, I wanted the team to score more because it was a great opportunity to score a historic goal at Old Trafford, but of course 5-0 is not bad. On that day, I was more on the side of the fan than the side of the player, but because you are on the field so often, you understand both sides. I think the fans were happy with the 5-0 score.”

The debacle came three months into last season and sent United into a full blown crisis from which Solskjaer never recovered. The last meeting of the old North West enemies will be three matches away in the new campaign, but given Erik ten Hag’s terrible start and internal troubles at Old Trafford, it’s not a big exaggeration to suggest that Liverpool could throw United into turmoil again. with another player. bright victory. Fabinho claims that this is not a priority.

Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick to take Liverpool to Old Trafford in a 5-0 victory over Manchester United. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA.

“Playing a derby is always a big motivation. The first half of last season was almost perfect because the team had an almost perfect game. We scored four goals in the first half and the way we played, the way we pressed, the quality of the ball was just incredible.

“I don’t care if a win pushes them into an even bigger crisis, I just want to beat them and win three points. It’s always a big game and there’s a lot of media talk about this game throughout the week. Playing there is never easy and we know that if we win the fans will be happy to beat our opponents. We also need three points. It will be our first three points in the competition, so there are a lot of things that motivate us.”

Liverpool definitely didn’t fly out of the blocks. Two straight draws, against Fulham and at home to Crystal Palace, gave Manchester City the lead, while Darwin Nunez’s stupidity against Patrick Vieira’s team left Klopp without his stellar summer contract for the next three games. Fabinho said: “Of course, this is not the start we wanted – two games, two draws – but this is just the beginning of the season. We are really calm about this. We know that we can win matches to ensure that the gap to other clubs, not just Manchester City, does not become too big. We are calm because we know the level of the team, and there are still 36 games ahead.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

He insists that Liverpool’s slow start is not the result of losing the Premier League title and defeat in the Champions League final at the end of last season. “I don’t really think about it now. After the Champions League final it was hard not to think about the game and defeat. After the game we knew we had to parade with the fans and most of the players didn’t want to do that because they weren’t in the right mood, but for me personally this parade helped a lot. At the parade, we forgot about everything, we were just in the moment with the fans. Sometimes we need that kind of experience to remind ourselves what this club means to the fans.

“Of course we want to succeed, but it’s not just about winning. The fans were proud of the team because the season was really good. After two or three weeks, I stopped thinking about the Champions League final. I was hurt in this final because I thought we played much better than Real Madrid, but in the final you have to win, not play better than the other team. Now I don’t think about it anymore.”