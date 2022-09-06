Liverpool: difficult trip to Napoli will be a new test for Klopp

JJurgen Klopp has dismissed the hangover theory throughout his search for answers to Liverpool’s inconsistent start, but if last season’s effort and last week’s failure came at a heavy price, he’ll be hoping for a cure at Diego Armando Maradona’s stadium.

Napoli away is not the best idea for a soft entry into the Champions League campaign. The Italian club have not lost any of the last eight home matches of the competition, are unbeaten this season under Luciano Spalletti and Liverpool have gone unbeaten in three away games. Klopp’s last two trips in the group stage have seen tough performances and late defeats. As such, this is the perfect place for Liverpool to showcase the best of last season, including the relentless touch and defensive organization that helped them become the only team in Champions League history to win all of their away matches from the group stage. to the final. .

Liverpool lost points for the fourth time in six Premier League games on Saturday, but Klopp viewed the Merseyside derby in a mostly positive light. A goalless draw could have gone either way, he admitted, though he regretted that Liverpool could have won a third successive Premier League victory and changed the narrative around their season had it not been for Jordan Pickford’s woodwork and heroism in goal Everton.

A similar refrain followed Liverpool’s thwarted bid to win the Champions League in May. But for Thibaut Courtois and his personal crusade to thwart Mohamed Salah’s rematch mission against Real Madrid, there could be no hangover associated with this campaign, and Klopp’s team will enter it for the second time in four years as European champions. .

Or so the theory goes. It makes sense – Liverpool had 24 attempts on goal to Real Madrid’s four in the final, including Salah’s six, nine shots on goal to Vinicius Junior’s winner Real Madrid and nine blocked attempts. compared to none at Real Madrid per night in full. overshadowed by events outside the Stade de France. It will be interesting to hear the reaction of Liverpool fans when the Champions League anthem is played this season, given the terrible attempt by UEFA and the French authorities to shift the blame for the poor management of the final onto the fans.

Back on the pitch, Courtois was not Liverpool’s only obstacle to a seventh European crown. In their review of the final, the UEFA technical observers team asked “is not a long campaign played out difficult on four fronts [and yielding two domestic cups]finally said in Liverpool’s 63rd match. Roberto Martinez, one of 23 observers in a group that also includes Gareth Southgate, Giovanni van Bronkhorst and former Liverpool goalkeeper David James, remarked: “I didn’t see their normal energy and they didn’t have room. for the front three.

Mohamed Salah and Fabinho playfully push each other during Liverpool training. The Egyptian striker started the season badly. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

It’s too soon to think about returning to Istanbul for the Champions League final at the end of the World Cup-interrupted season, but Klopp has begun managing key players’ playing time.

Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson in the derby and James Milner replaced a struggling Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank for the second straight game in which Liverpool were looking to score the winning goal.