Kelly Ripa She shared the exciting news with her fans about her new book “Live Wire”.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host took to INstagram on DATE to announce that she will be going on tour to promote her new effort.

“Equal parts excited and nervous to announce my book tour for Live Wire,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan” The host wrote on Instagram. “A book tour! Guess what. Not to mention sexy guests, I’ll be joining in with some riveting so head over to the link in my bio to find out more.”

The mother of three makes three stops on her “Live Wire” tour. The first will be in Red Bank, New Jersey on September 28th, Symphony Space in New York on September 29th and the final stop will be at the Theater at Westbury on Long Island, New York.

According to the book’s description, it is “a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all of the above – putting her thoughtfulness, tenacity and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display.”

Ripa’s husband is Mark Consuelos “Can’t wait!!!” He supported his wife by commenting. In her Instagram post and with his own social media post. He announced on his own Instagram that he would be accompanying Ripa to her first stop in New Jersey as her special guest.

“Honored and so proud to join my favorite @kellyripa in New Jersey for her #LiveWire book tour! Use code LIVEWIRE now before your ticket goes on sale to the public!”

Tickets for Ripa’s “Live Wire” book The tour goes on sale Friday, August 5. The book will be released on September 27.