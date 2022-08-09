Live updates: Primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin could help shape next Congress

Tuesday’s primaries in four states — Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin — will determine who is running in November’s midterm elections and determine how far President Joe Biden can advance his agenda in the second half of his term.

The Aug. 9 contests will also provide another round in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing proxy war with his former vice president, Mike Pence, as they endorse different contenders in the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial primary. The winner is expected to face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

and the retirement of Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy, The Longest serving member of the SenateThe seat is opening for the first time in almost half a century.

Voting closes in Vermont

Tuesday’s primary closes at 7 p.m. in Vermont, where the state has an open congressional seat for the first time in 16 years.

Vermont’s senior Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, is retiring after 48 years in office and the state’s only House member, Rep. Peter Welch, running to replace him, has an open seat in the lower chamber of Congress from Vermont.

As for Welch’s seat, state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray are both vying to become the first woman elected to Congress in state history. Balint has the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders, while Gray supports Leahy to retire. And, there are many other races across the state.

– Candy Woodall and Catherine Swartz

A Trump-backed Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate has not committed to endorsing the former president

Tim Michels and his top two opponents in the Wisconsin Republican primary for governor distanced themselves from Trump during an August 1 town hall candidate forum when asked by a Republican voter whether they would support another Trump candidacy in light of his actions on January 6. , 2021 US Capitol attack.

“Now, 2024 — I’m focused on this election right now,” Michels said. “I have not made any commitments to any candidates in 2024. I am focused on defeating Tony Evers.”

– Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Ella Lee

Abortion rights on the line in Wisconsin governor’s race

The winner of Wisconsin’s governor’s race could determine the fate of abortion rights in the state.

Wisconsin’s pre-ro abortion ban Act of 1849 which prohibits the procedure except to protect the life of the mother and “destroys the life of the unborn child” for anyone other than the mother.

While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to fight the ban, two front-runners in the state’s Republican primary are against abortion rights, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

– She reads

Barnes traces history to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Democratic primary for Senate was one of the more competitive elections this year until about a month ago, when Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ rivals suddenly dropped out.

Consequently Barnes, n Undoubtedly progressiveA historic bid to become the state’s first black senator has seen a surge in fundraising.

Political predictions Rank Wisconsin’s Senate race as “leans Republican.” In the midterms, however, Democrats believe GOP incumbent Ron Johnson is weakening.

a The June survey was conducted by Marquette Law SchoolFor instance, Barnes leads Republican incumbent Ron Johnson by two percentage points.

– Philip M. Bailey

Trump vs. Pence… again

Another proxy battle between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence will play out Tuesday as Trump-backed Tim Michels and Pence-backed Rebecca Kleefisch compete for Wisconsin’s Republican nomination for governor.

On Friday in Waukesha, the former president held a rally for Michels, a political newcomer and wealthy pipeline construction executive. Two days ago, Pence entered Wisconsin to stump for Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker.

The winner of the primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

– She reads

Connecticut rematch for governor

Republican Bob Stefanowski lost to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont by nearly three percentage points in 2018, and the 60-year-old business executive is a contender for a rematch.

Stefanowski was slated to have a primary opponent on Tuesday, but former House Republican leader Themis Clarides left in January to run for the Senate.

Klarides, who was endorsed by the Connecticut GOP, is one of three Republicans vying to challenge Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal this fall.

– Philip M. Bailey

Nearly 50 years later, to capture a Vermont Senate seat

Vermont Sen. With the news that Patrick Leahy will not seek re-election, the Democratic senator’s seat is up for grabs for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Three Democrats, three Republicans and one candidate from the Vermont Progressive Party are running for the seat.

The Democrats are Congressman Peter Welch, emergency room physician Nikki Thran, and activist Isaac Evans-Frentz. The Republicans are Army veteran Gerald Malloy, businessman Myers Mermel and Christina Nolan, a former US attorney from Vermont. And the independent candidate is Martha Abbott, treasurer of the Vermont Progressive Party.

Leahy was Elected to the Senate in 1974 and announced his retirement in November 2021.

– She reads

Two Democrats to become Vermont’s first women in Congress

Every state except Vermont has sent a woman to Congress. That could change in November, as the two Democrats running for the state’s only House seat are women.

Current rap. Peter Welch is running for the Senate seat that Sen. The vacancy is being created by the retirement of Patrick Leahy. State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray are leading the Democratic primary in her place. Welch has held the seat since 2007.

Balint – a former school teacher who has been in the statehouse since 2014 – is the front-runner for Tuesday night’s primary. She is a Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kesha is endorsed by Ram Hinsdale, who dropped out of the race in May and immediately endorsed Balint.

Whether Balint or Gray wins the primary, she is the favorite for the general election and will become the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress.

– Catherine Swartz

When does voting close?

of Vermont Voting is the first to close at 7pm on Tuesday.

of Connecticut Voting closes at 8 pm ET next.

Both Minnesota And Wisconsin Voting will close at 9 pm.

– She reads

Contributed by: Associated Press