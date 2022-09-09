LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills Open Season With Super Bowl Preview

The NFL is back!

After 214 days (yes, we counted them all), the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the rising Buffalo Bills tonight in the season opener.

The Rams — led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey — are running it back, hoping to become the league’s first repeat champion since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

The Bills, led by star quarterback and preseason MVP favorite Josh Allen, are aiming to reach the Super Bowl after losing badly in the playoffs the past two seasons.

Stay tuned to our USA TODAY Sports Live Blog here for highlights from tonight’s Bills-Rams game at SoFi Stadium beginning at 8:20 pm ET.

NFL kickoff game injury report

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford feels “off limits” despite discomfort in his right elbow last season.

“He’ll be ready to go,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters of Stafford earlier this week.

Still, it’s something to watch out for during the opener.

The Rams will be without receiver Von Jefferson (knee), while cornerback Derian Kendrick, quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Jake Gervase and receiver Lance McCutcheon are inactive.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, receiver Khalil Shakir and cornerback Cam Lewis are inactive, while offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (skin string) will not play due to injuries.

