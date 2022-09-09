type here...
Sports LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills Open Season With...
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills Open Season With Super Bowl Preview

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


The NFL is back!

After 214 days (yes, we counted them all), the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the rising Buffalo Bills tonight in the season opener.

The Rams — led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey — are running it back, hoping to become the league’s first repeat champion since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

The Bills, led by star quarterback and preseason MVP favorite Josh Allen, are aiming to reach the Super Bowl after losing badly in the playoffs the past two seasons.

Stay tuned to our USA TODAY Sports Live Blog here for highlights from tonight’s Bills-Rams game at SoFi Stadium beginning at 8:20 pm ET.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

NFL Week 1 Picks:Will the Buccaneers or Cowboys start 1-0?

To win:It would be sweet if the Buffalo Bills and their crazy fans won the Super Bowl

Youth Matters:Rams RBs coach Ra’Shad Samples is the youngest coach in the NFL.

NFL kickoff game injury report

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford feels “off limits” despite discomfort in his right elbow last season.

“He’ll be ready to go,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters of Stafford earlier this week.

Still, it’s something to watch out for during the opener.

The Rams will be without receiver Von Jefferson (knee), while cornerback Derian Kendrick, quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Jake Gervase and receiver Lance McCutcheon are inactive.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, receiver Khalil Shakir and cornerback Cam Lewis are inactive, while offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (skin string) will not play due to injuries.

NFL kickoff game pregame reading

Get ready for Thursday night’s matchup with our best stories on the Bills-Rams tilt as well as predictions for the upcoming season.

Preseason picks:Staff picks for Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

NFL Betting Guide:Be prepared to take your favorite team’s entire win (or less).

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings:Getting off to a strong start is essential

Hot Seat Rankings:Mike McCarthy, Matt Rule on notice before Week 1

Lessons Learned:Five first-time NFL head coaches prepare for the regular season

‘It is true’:Inside Doc Prescott’s mission to build trust, transform police training

Previous articleFBI Offers $100k Reward For New Most Wanted Fugitive In Sex Trafficking, Child Porn

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills Open Season With Super Bowl Preview

The NFL is back! After 214 days (yes, we counted them all), the defending Super Bowl champion Los...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

FBI Offers $100k Reward For New Most Wanted Fugitive In Sex Trafficking, Child Porn

off Video Border crisis, human trafficking 'war' targeting 'most innocent people': Sarah...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump said Queen Elizabeth II would be ‘very proud of King Charles III’

closer Video Queen Elizabeth's death 'mourning process' for UK: Brett Beyer "Special...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Angelina Jolie’s ex company sues Brad Pitt for $250M, says he stole French winery

closer Video Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella on 'Fox...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Rams’ Aaron Donald tells team he’s retiring: Report

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Louisiana State Board Officer Arrested During Drug Deal Involving Methamphetamine, Fentanyl: Police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 8 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News