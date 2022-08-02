Live primaries updates: Voters head to the polls in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington

Few primary days will be as consequential as the August 2 election this year.

That’s because the upcoming presidential race on Tuesday includes two crucial swing states — Arizona and Michigan, which are also ground zero for former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Arizona is one of a handful of Senate races considered a “toss-up” this fall, with Republicans needing to flip just one seat to win the majority next year. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will be the dominant incumbent, having already raised $52.5 million as his GOP opponents engage in a bitter primary battle.

In Michigan, likewise, the governor’s race is one of the more closely watched contests where Republicans are itching to boot Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a champion of several COVID-19 restrictions, out of office.

Voters will have some crucial contests and choices, including retiring Republican Sen. These include the Missouri primaries for the Senate to replace Roy Blunt and the first test of a statewide abortion referendum in Kansas.

Race Roundup:Abortion, Democratic infighting and a whole lot of Donald Trump

Trump wars come to Arizona

The Grand Canyon State will be central on Tuesday for the second round of the GOP primary tug-of-war between Trump and other Republican rivals.

At the gubernatorial level, Kari Lake, a former TV journalist backed by Trump, is running against former Arizona Board of Regents member Karyn Taylor Robeson, who is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and current Gov. Doug Ducey. .

The winner of the Republican contest will face Democrat Katie Hobbs, who was thrust into the national spotlight for resisting false statements about the 2020 election.

On the ballot for Arizona Republican//s//, Democratic Sen. There is a field of seven to take on Mark Kelly, who is trying to retain the seat he won in 2020.

Those running include Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lemon and Blake Masters, who are backed by Trump and tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

Masters won Trump’s endorsement by admitting the former president’s lies about the last presidential race and recently cast doubt on the legitimacy of the midterm elections.

– Phillip M. Bailey

‘They want to hurt me’:Trump campaigned as a victim at an Arizona rally

Gradually:Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s complex network of interests

Democrats face an uphill battle in Kansas

Incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly surprised many political observers when she upset Republican Kris Kobach in the 2018 governor’s race.

But four years later the GOP is betting it’s harder to be a red-state Democrat now.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who has been endorsed by Trump, is expected to capture the Republican nomination. The former president won the Sunflower State by 14 points in 2020 and by 20 points in 2016.

The only Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation is Rep. There are also concerns about Sheris Davids. Her seat was significantly changed by the Republican-controlled state legislature during redistricting, and efforts to overturn those changes failed in court.

Davids, a former mixed martial artist, was considered a safe seat, but after the maps were redrawn Rated as one of 26 Democratic “toss-up” races By The Cook Political Report.

– Phillip M. Bailey

When does voting close?

Missouri And Michigan Close their polls first on Tuesday at 8pm ET.

Kansas state law says polls must be open until then At least 8 pm ETHowever, polling stations may remain open till 9 pm.

Arizona polls Closes at 10 pm ETAnd close to Washington state 11 p.m. ET.

– She reads