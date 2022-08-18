New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed said he was under attack while playing on tour, leading to a “hostile office environment” led by longtime commentator Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel. $750 million defamation suit Filed earlier this week.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday, pits Reed’s complaint against Chamblee and the Golf Channel, alleging that he “acted in concert as agents of and against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and others.” Their commissioners recently focused on Reid’s decision to defame him and play At LIV Golf Circuit .

“It is common knowledge on the tour that Mr. Reid was abused more than any other golfer and was allowed to shout obscenities from fans or spectators because it would get Defendants Chamblee. And the Golf Channel ‘clicks,’ viewership, ratings and increased revenue. Defendants claim that they have ruined one’s name and life. The worse they screw up, the more dollars and profit they make, the worse they screw up,” the lawsuit read.

Reed’s lawsuit includes numerous examples of accusations, including personal attacks on his family and mentions of cheating, which he allegedly accused fans of “undermining his performance at tournaments and events.”

“You f—ing suck!” “Beat the cheaters a–,” “You cheat in college and on tour and you’re a piece of s—!” And “you piece of s—” are just some of the insults listed in the document.

“This is just a sample of what was maliciously and intentionally inflicted by the defendants. These personal attacks often occurred during very short periods of time when Mr. Reed was actively preparing to make his golf shot or while he was walking during a golf shot. For his next golf shot, as well as lining up and making putts on the green, Puts require high levels of concentration,” the lawsuit said.

The primary focus of the lawsuit is that Chamblee and Golf Channel acted as “agents.” PGA Tour and DP World Tour Defaming and smearing those associated with LIV Golf to “maintain their monopoly on professional golf”.

The lawsuit cites several comments Chamblee made about Reed and others’ involvement in the Saudi-backed circuit and “blood money”, “sports washing” and associating themselves with a “tyrannical murderous leader”.

However, the defamation case alleges that these are false and malicious statements, comparing LeBron James and the NBA’s situation over their relationship with the Chinese government.

“This is tantamount to saying LeBron James has allied himself with a ‘tyrannical, murderous leader’ because he plays in the National Basketball Association (‘NBA’), which has complicated ties to the People’s Republic of China, whose government has accused the Muslim Uighur people of present and ongoing genocide.”

The lawsuit follows a decision by a federal judge in California The temporary restraining order was rejected Last week three former PGA Tour players filed for bans from playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Tour argued that lifting the golfers’ suspensions and allowing them to play would “change the status quo” for the PGA Tour and “give them a fantastic platform” to promote the LIV Tour while competing in a PGA event.

It stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed earlier this month by Phil Mickelson and nine other LIV golfers who claim the PGA Tour’s indefinite suspensions are aimed at damaging their careers.