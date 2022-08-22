New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three times PGA Tour winner Pat Perez Earlier this month he recused himself from an antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 LIV golfers, saying he “didn’t really think about it.”

Perez, 46, became the second golfer to drop the suit Sports Illustrated in an interview His intentions are not to “go after the PGA Tour.”

“I didn’t really think about it,” Perez said. “I got our men back.”

Tiger Woods, Rory Missilroy partner with PGA Tour for new competitive series: Report

Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers filed antitrust A lawsuit against the PGA Tour Earlier this month, its indefinite suspensions were meant to derail their careers. Three other golfers also filed for a temporary injunction to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs, arguing that they qualified before LIV Golf joined — a claim that was later denied by a federal judge in California.

“I don’t have any ill feelings toward the PGA Tour or any of the players. I’m 100% a LIV guy,” Perez told the outlet. “I’m going to play for them. But I don’t need to go after the PGA Tour. They’ve given me a wonderful opportunity for 21 years. I’ve never held anything against them, no hard feelings with anybody. I’ve earned everything I’ve earned there, don’t get me wrong.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: “I chose to leave and I’m not looking to come back. I want to play the Champions Tour one day if it works out and that’s why I didn’t give up my membership. But that’s not the point of doing it. I have an incredible deal with LIV and I’m their I’m behind it 100%.”

Carlos Ortiz shared the same thoughts when explaining his decision to drop the lawsuit last week.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to have any problems with the PGA Tour,” He said through golf magic . “I’m happy where I’m at. I don’t want to go back to the PGA Tour now. That’s why I withdrew from litigation.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I’m not against the PGA Tour. I just want to play in the playoffs if possible.”

Nine other golfers are included in the lawsuit, which has been heavily criticized as a personal attack by the PGA Tour and its players.