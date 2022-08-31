New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harold Warner III is one of the latest golfers to switch from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, and while he expects backlash from fans over his decision, it still hurts.

“Who likes to be hated? It’s horrible,” Warner said Wednesday before LIV Golf’s Boston tournament, per the Washington Post. “I hate being hated. I’d rather be unrecognized than be hated.”

Warner said he was thinking about his son when he made the decision to sign his lucrative deal with the Saudi-funded tour, adding that his boy would have “the life I only dreamed of growing up.”

“For a kid who grew up where I grew up, it’s an opportunity for me to make sure my kid never has to be in that situation, and that means the world to me,” Warner said.

Golfers who have switched to LIV Golf, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and this week’s newcomers Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann, have all heard their fair share of fanfare.

While some brush it off and don’t care, Warner is the exact opposite.

Rory MCLLROY: ‘I’m sick to my stomach’ after facing live golfers at BMW PGA Championship

“I read all of them,” Warner said. “Don’t get into social media,” everyone says. That is stupidity. I’m not ashamed to be Harold. I’m ashamed that we don’t spread the love.”

PGA Tour and DP World Tour players will now see their former colleagues at LIV Golf for the first time at next week’s BMW PGA Championship in London.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley admitted there was “strong opposition” to LIV golfers not playing in the tournament, and that no golfer from the tour would be featured on TV crowds.

“They will not be given any competitive disadvantage on the course — meaning unfavorable tee times — but they will not be required to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am and will not be in the TV featured groups,” a memo read. Via Golf Channel.

LIV golfers are also told not to wear any branded clothing while playing.

LIV Golf Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA Tour, Two More Golfers Drop Out

“Out of respect for our broadcasters and your fellow competitors we ask you not to wear LIV-Golf attire,” a separate memo by The Telegraph said.

Other concerns for LIV golfers stem from the official World Golf Ranking System, which could exclude those on that tour from future majors.

Warner played in four for the first time this year and made the cut in three. And while he loves performing on that high-pressure stage, he has other things on his mind.

“I think it’s cool to see that my kid doesn’t have to worry about anything,” he said.

“I think it’s easy to get into a situation where you do what everybody says you should do. I don’t know, I was sitting there — my wife was like, ‘F— I think it’s too bad that everybody is like this. . . . Do what you want to do.’ And I was like, ‘That’s great.'”

Rory McIlroy has not held back his thoughts on why he should not join the LIV golf team, saying “it’s hard for me to stomach” in London next week.

“If you believe in something, I think you should speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do,” he said Sunday. “I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. I can’t stomach going to Wentworth in two weeks and seeing 18 of them there. Don’t sit right with me.”