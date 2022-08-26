closer
The PGA Tour and LIV have fought on the golf court, but now, memes are being exchanged on social media.

The tour announced the changes earlier this week with increased prize money and top golfers playing more often.

LIV Golf Chief Greg Norman during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, England on June 10, 2022.

(Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

Greg Norman, founder of LIV Golf, thinks the tour is stealing some of his ideas. So he made it into a meme:

Meme PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, “Hey, can I copy your homework?” “Sure, make it look different without being obvious,” Norman responded.

Liv Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman speaks to the media during a practice round ahead of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Al Muruj, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2022.

(Oisin Kenery/Getty Images)

Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism of live golf in Sit Down With Tucker: ‘I don’t really care’

The tour’s changes come after it caught up with its own players, Including Rory McIlroyPartly the reason why players join LIV in the first place.

“I probably don’t want to give Phil [Mickelson] Any kind of credit, yes, there are some points he’s trying to make,” McIlroy said Wednesday before the Tour Championship via ESPN. “Some of these ideas, do they have merit? Of course they did. But he didn’t approach it the right way.”

McIlroy and Tiger Woods, among other big golf stars, met with tour officials last week to discuss the changes and any potential threat to LIV.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman tosses beers to spectators on the 18th green during the Portland Invitational LIV Golf Tournament on July 2, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon.

(AP Photo/Steve DePaula)

The Tour Championship began on Thursday and ends on Sunday, while LIV Golf returns from its hiatus next weekend.