The PGA Tour and LIV have fought on the golf court, but now, memes are being exchanged on social media.

The tour announced the changes earlier this week with increased prize money and top golfers playing more often.

Greg Norman, founder of LIV Golf, thinks the tour is stealing some of his ideas. So he made it into a meme:

Meme PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, “Hey, can I copy your homework?” “Sure, make it look different without being obvious,” Norman responded.

Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism of live golf in Sit Down With Tucker: ‘I don’t really care’

The tour’s changes come after it caught up with its own players, Including Rory McIlroyPartly the reason why players join LIV in the first place.

“I probably don’t want to give Phil [Mickelson] Any kind of credit, yes, there are some points he’s trying to make,” McIlroy said Wednesday before the Tour Championship via ESPN. “Some of these ideas, do they have merit? Of course they did. But he didn’t approach it the right way.”

McIlroy and Tiger Woods, among other big golf stars, met with tour officials last week to discuss the changes and any potential threat to LIV.

The Tour Championship began on Thursday and ends on Sunday, while LIV Golf returns from its hiatus next weekend.