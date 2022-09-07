New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The latest chapter in the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour revolves around world No. 2 Cameron Smith joining the Saudi-backed tour.

Smith won the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass last year, and one of the perks of that victory was a reserved prime parking space in the winner’s name in front of the clubhouse in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The win also gave Smith the right to play whenever he wanted.

However, TPC Sawgrass GM Derek Sprague told Golfweek that both of those privileges have been revoked.

“If they go to LIV, they won’t have any of their tour privilege at TPC properties,” Sprague said.

According to Golfweek, a replica bag of Smith’s winning clubs was also removed from the Sawgrass Pro Shop.

Smith has lived across the street from Sawgrass since 2015 and trained there. But he is completely focused on LIV Golf.

Smith is confident that LIV is the future of the golf game, and the money is great.

“[Money] Definitely a factor in making that decision. I wouldn’t ignore it or say it wasn’t a factor,” Smith told Golf Digest. “It was obviously a business decision, and an offer I couldn’t ignore.”

The schedule is “really attractive,” Smith said. It became another big draw for the tour. There are only eight events per year and in addition Profitable deals These golfers are signing, which allows them to spend more time with family.

“I get to spend a lot of time at home in Australia and do an event there as well. I haven’t been able to do that and it’s really appealing to get that part of my life back,” Smith said.

Smith was joined by five other golfers at LIV Golf ahead of a tour event in Boston last week – Joaquin Niemann, Harold Warner III, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

LIV Golf was recently added to an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour launched by Phil Mickelson and other golfers. It said the indefinite suspensions of players were aimed at damaging their careers.