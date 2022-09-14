New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The amount of money LIV golfers have made by leaving the PGA Tour to join the upstart league is staggering.

LIV reportedly paid huge signing bonuses to multiple players to join Golf, resulting in their Suspension from PGA Tour events .

however, LIV isn’t done moving money around The season-ending team championship event offers the largest purse in golf history.

The tournament will be played at Trump National Doral in Miami in late October, and golfers will compete for a $50 million purse, according to ESPN.

The first-place team prize is $16 million, with 12 four-person teams competing for the top prize. Second place is $10 million, third place is $8 million, and fourth place is $4 million.

The team championship event format is also making waves.

Following a draft that determines each of the twelve teams, seeding for the tournament is determined by a “‘nearest the pin’-style shootout.

“Each team shall be ranked one (1) through twelve (12) for competition in the Team Series Championship based on a shootout conducted immediately following the player draft prior to the Team Series Championship, with each team captain having one (1) shot. To hit the target in a ‘nearest to the pin’ style shootout. ,” the LIV Golf Rules and Regulations state.

“[T]The team that finishes closest to the team captain’s shot target is designated as the first (1st) seed and each other team is seeded based on their proximity to each other’s team captain’s shot target.”

As part of this, the rules were revealed on Monday A federal antitrust suit Filed against the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf made its most recent splash in late August when Open champion and world no. 2 added golfer Cameron Smith to the ranks.