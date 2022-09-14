closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The amount of money LIV golfers have made by leaving the PGA Tour to join the upstart league is staggering.

LIV reportedly paid huge signing bonuses to multiple players to join Golf, resulting in their Suspension from PGA Tour events.

Dustin Johnson holds the winners trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston at the International Golf Course.

Dustin Johnson holds the winners trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston at the International Golf Course.
(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

however, LIV isn’t done moving money aroundThe season-ending team championship event offers the largest purse in golf history.

LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: Report

The tournament will be played at Trump National Doral in Miami in late October, and golfers will compete for a $50 million purse, according to ESPN.

The first-place team prize is $16 million, with 12 four-person teams competing for the top prize. Second place is $10 million, third place is $8 million, and fourth place is $4 million.

Shane Lowry holds off Rory Missilroy to win the BMW PGA Championship

The team championship event format is also making waves.

The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a ceremony following the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. From left to right, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.

The “4 Aces” team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a ceremony following the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. From left to right, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Following a draft that determines each of the twelve teams, seeding for the tournament is determined by a “‘nearest the pin’-style shootout.

“Each team shall be ranked one (1) through twelve (12) for competition in the Team Series Championship based on a shootout conducted immediately following the player draft prior to the Team Series Championship, with each team captain having one (1) shot. To hit the target in a ‘nearest to the pin’ style shootout. ,” the LIV Golf Rules and Regulations state.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“[T]The team that finishes closest to the team captain’s shot target is designated as the first (1st) seed and each other team is seeded based on their proximity to each other’s team captain’s shot target.”

Cameron Smith of Australia during a practice round before the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on September 13, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Cameron Smith of Australia during a practice round before the LIV Golf Invitational – Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on September 13, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
(Photo by Jonathan Ferry/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

As part of this, the rules were revealed on Monday A federal antitrust suit Filed against the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf made its most recent splash in late August when Open champion and world no. 2 added golfer Cameron Smith to the ranks.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.