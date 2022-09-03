New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LIV Golf sure knows how to win over its players.

A new tour It announced on Friday night that, from Saturday, its players will be allowed to wear shorts during matches.

The pants-versus-shorts debate has raged on the PGA Tour for years.

Golfers must wear pants at PGA tournaments, but are allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds beginning in February 2019.

LIV players are allowed to wear shorts during pro-ams and practice rounds.

LIV recently attacked the PGA for stealing some of its ideas.

Some of the changes the PGA has made include higher purses and more dates for the tour’s top players.

Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism of live golf in Sit Down With Tucker: ‘I don’t really care’

The tour’s changes came after persistence among its own players, including Rory McIlroy, which led to players joining LIV in the first place.

“I probably don’t want to give Phil [Mickelson] Any kind of credit, yes, there are some points he’s trying to make,” Rory McIlroy said before the Tour Championship. “Some of these ideas, do they have merit? Of course they did. But he didn’t approach it the right way.”

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood were among the players who wore shorts during Saturday’s round near Boston.