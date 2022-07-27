New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LIV Golf, a newly formed golf tour Rivals on the PGA Tour announced its 2023 slate, which will host 14 tournaments with a total purse of $405 million.

While the tour has not officially announced the dates and sites of the 14 events, LIV Golf says 48 golfers will play across 12 established team franchises in the 2023 season. This will be the official launch of the LIV Golf League.

In its statement, LIV said that none of the 2023 tournaments would be inconsistent Golf’s four major championships So that “the best players in the game can always make their own choices about where to play.”

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform adds a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, providing an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize the true potential of our beloved sport,” said CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. LIV Golf.

“Our franchise model brings new energy and excitement to fans from all over the world, creating a league of teams to connect and grow. The International Series attracts new talent and provides unprecedented ways to develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future. is committed and we are proud to make these dreams come true.”

LIV Golf also announced its International Series, which will showcase events around the world, bringing the total number of tournaments to 25 in 2023.

The tour caused a whirlwind of controversy surrounding the game of golf, with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour driving many stars away from the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are just a few of the big names joining the new tour.

Ahead of the start of the Open Championship in July, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods Golfers who choose to join LIV have “turned their backs” on the PGA Tour, weighing in on the new tour.

“I disagree with that,” Woods said when asked about the LIV tour and those who joined. “I think what they’ve done is they’ve turned their backs on what allowed them to get to this point. Some players never even had a chance to experience it. They went right out of the amateur ranks. That organization. And didn’t really have an opportunity to play here and play a tour schedule or play some big events. That’s how it feels to play.”

While both the US Open and British Open will allow LIV Golf members to compete in the 2022 tournaments, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers told reporters, The committee has the right To make changes moving forward.

“Looking forward to next year’s Open, we’ve been asked quite often about banning players,” Slumbers said. “Let me be very clear, that’s not on our agenda. But what is on our agenda is that we review our exemption and eligibility criteria for the Open. And as we do that each year, we reserve the right to make changes as our Open Championships Committee deems appropriate.”