Four players lost their team A lawsuit against the PGA Tour But, in their absence, rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf Circuit has now joined.

The amended complaint, filed Friday in US District Court in Northern California, reflects the addition of LIV Golf to the antitrust suit and the withdrawal of four names — Pat Perez and Carlos Ortiz, who previously announced their decision to withdraw the suit, and Abraham Unser and Jason Kokrak.

Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers filed antitrust A lawsuit against the PGA Tour Earlier this month, its indefinite suspensions were meant to derail their careers. Three other golfers also filed for a temporary injunction from participating in the FedEx Cup playoffs, arguing that they qualified before LIV Golf joined — a claim that was later denied by a federal judge in California.

LIV Golf’s Pat Perez recuses himself from lawsuit: ‘I have no ill feelings toward the PGA Tour or any of the players’

Three-time PGA Tour winner Pat Perez Sports Illustrated said He initially joined the suit “to support our guys,” but said he didn’t want to “go after the PGA Tour.”

“I don’t have any ill feelings toward the PGA Tour or any of the players. I’m 100% LIV guy,” Perez told the outlet. “I’m going to play for them. But I don’t need to go after the PGA Tour. They’ve given me a wonderful opportunity for 21 years. I’ve never held anything against them, no hard feelings with anybody. I’ve earned everything I’ve earned there, don’t get me wrong.”

Carlos Ortiz shared the same thoughts when explaining his decision to drop the suit.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to have any problems with the PGA Tour,” He said through golf magic . “I’m happy where I’m at. I don’t want to go back to the PGA Tour now. That’s why I’m out of contention.”

LIV Golf alleged Regulations of the PGA Tour It has forced it to raise its costs to sign players and has kept others from recruiting for fear of being punished. It also said the Tour had to delay the launch of LIV Golf to 2022 and have a shorter schedule in its first year.

In the amended complaint, LIV Golf argued that without a favorable ruling, “the ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets would be destroyed.”

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Peter Uhlein, Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford are the remaining players in the lawsuit.

