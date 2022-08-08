New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A dispute over the present and future of global professional golf reached inside an American courtroom for the first time on Tuesday, as three banned golfers sought emergency legal aid to compete in the PGA Tour’s lucrative playoff bonanza.

Controversy over the new Saudi-backed LIV Tour has consumed most of the sport in recent months. A ruling in favor of the PGA Tour or its rebel players joining the LIV circuit could have an immediate impact on what could prove to be years of contentious litigation.

A major lawsuit filed by 11 golfers, including Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, drew international attention last week. They allege the PGA Tour violates antitrust laws by prohibiting its members from realizing opportunities to play beyond the umbrella of the Florida-based organization, which has been a dominant force in professional golf for decades.

“As part of its carefully crafted plan to beat the competition, The [PGA] The players’ lawsuit alleges that the Tour has threatened lifetime bans against players who play in a single LIV golf event. .”

An urgent request made by three banned players in Tuesday’s issue — Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones — will be eligible to tee it up Thursday in Memphis for the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoff opener. Nearly $100 million in prize money and bonuses are up for grabs, and there are exceptions at prestigious tournaments including next year’s Masters and US Open.

“Only one reason [these three players] “They were denied this opportunity because they were the targets of the Tour’s illegal scheme to defeat a new competitor,” attorneys for the golfers argued to the court in their filing, which sought a temporary restraining order forcing the PGA Tour to re-enter the upcoming playoffs.

The PGA Tour will not allow live golfers who qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in the first playoff event.

US District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman has been assigned to the case and will preside over Tuesday’s hearing from her San Jose, California, courthouse.

In response to the court, the PGA Tour said its players must agree to all of its rules, including bans on playing in outside events and restrictions on media rights. They argued that allowing Swafford, Gooch and Jones back into the fold would harm all other members who followed the rules.

“Antitrust laws do not allow plaintiffs to have their cake and eat it,” Toure responded Monday.

While defending itself against accusations that it is an illegal monopoly, the PGA Tour prohibits its members from doing business elsewhere easily, the PGA Tour also used its response to directly attack LIV and its foreign backers.

“LIV is not a rational financial actor, competing too much to launch a golf tour. It is willing to lose billions of dollars for leverage. [golfers] And the sport of golf ‘sportswashes’ the Saudi government’s sordid reputation for human rights abuses,” the tour said.

Protests by families of 9/11 victims and others have targeted three LIV events already this summer.