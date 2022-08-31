New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The long-running battle between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and Rival LIV Golf League The 18 golfers on the Saudi-backed circuit will step up to the plate in London next week when they play their former tour members, but, not surprisingly, they won’t exactly receive a warm welcome.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley In a memo to members LIV stated its “strong opposition” to golfers participating in the flagship event and said they would not be given any “disadvantage” but would not be featured on air.

“They will not be given any competitive disadvantage on the course — meaning unfavorable tee times — but they will not be required to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am and will not be in the TV featured groups,” the memo read. Via Golf Channel.

Rory Missilroy on facing live golfers at BMW PGA Championship: ‘I’m having a hard time with a stomach ache’

The Telegraph reported separately A memo from Wentworth requested that LIV golf players not wear any branded clothing while on the course.

“As an FYI, you are not required to play in the Pro-Am on Wednesday, and out of respect for our broadcasters and your fellow competitors, we ask that you consider not wearing LIV-golf attire.”

Newly crowned FedEx Cup Playoff Champions Rory McIlroy has been very outspoken about LIV golf, and after claiming his $18 million prize, he expressed his feelings about the upcoming showdown.

“If you believe in something, I think you should speak up and I believe very strongly about this. I really do,” he said over the weekend. “I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. I can’t stomach going to Wentworth in two weeks and seeing 18 people there. It just doesn’t sit right with me.”

“So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying is right, and when you believe what you’re saying is right, I think you’re happy to put your neck on the line.”

The Pro-Am is scheduled for next Wednesday, with Round 1 starting on Thursday.