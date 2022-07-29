New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA Hall of Famer and television analyst Charles Barkley LIV is not joining golf broadcaster after entertaining the idea for the past few weeks, according to The New York Post.

There is Barkley A move was rumored to be under consideration For LIV Golf, it could affect his current role as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for taking an interest in me,” Barkley said in a phone interview. According to the post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, for my own good, and to be fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me everything in my life — it’s best for me to move on, and I’m staying with Turner in my TV career.” “

Charles Barkley dismisses ‘blood-money,’ ‘sports washing’ criticism against live golf

Barkley played in LIV’s Pro-Am on Thursday, a day before the start of LIV Golf’s third tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Thursday, Barkley told ESPN that he has not yet received an official offer from LIV Golf, but has had conversations with Norman, LIV’s CEO.

“I met with Greg and I told him yes. I was in a win-win situation,” Barkley said Thursday. “If they offer me something good, that’s great. If they don’t, I’ve got a great job at TNT.”

The Saudi-backed golf series has generated much controversy due to its ties to Saudi Arabia and the number of PGA Tour players who have decided to join LIV Golf.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson to join Live Golf: Reports

On Wednesday, LIV has announced its 2023 schedule , which features 48 golfers playing across 12 established team franchises for 14 tournaments. The total purse for the 2023 season is $405 million.

Last week, Barkley backed down against criticism LIV received, saying everyone in pro sports took money from questionable sources.

“I said [Norman], listen, they are coining words like ‘blood money’ and ‘sports washing’. I said, ‘We all took “blood money,” and we all did some “sports wash,” so I don’t like those words, to be honest with you,” Barkley said.

“If you’re in pro sports, you’re taking some kind of money from a not-so-great cause.”

LIV Golf’s third tournament begins Friday at 1:15 PM ET.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.