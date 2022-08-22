New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LIV Golf expects to announce another round of new members this weekend, and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith will be on that list, according to a report.

The 2020 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest – and arguably the most important – golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit. Complete FedEx Cup Playoffs, LIV Golf is likely to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, reports The Telegraph.

According to the outlet All seven are believed to have competed in the St. Jude Championship and are expected to compete in the next LIV Golf Invitational in Boston next month.

Prior to the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Smith declined to comment on rumors that he had already signed a deal with LIV Golf, telling the media at a press conference that his top priority was “winning the FedEx Cup playoffs.”

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. I’m here. If there’s anything I can say about that, PGA Tour or LIV It comes from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy,” he said after the Australian golfer revealed in an interview that Smith was “gone”.

“I am true to my word, and when you want to know something, it will be told by me.”

An earlier report from the Telegraph claimed that Smith had already signed a $100 million deal.

Speculation continued last week when Smith announced he was pulling out of the BMW Championship due to “hip discomfort”.

“[Smith] He has been dealing with some discomfort in his hip for several months and is best rested this week for the FedEx Cup, his agent said in a statement.

Smith, no. With a ranking of 2, LIV is the highest ranked player in golf.