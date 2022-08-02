New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” is mourning the loss of Pat Carroll.

The actress voiced the underwater villain Ursula in the film 1989 animated filmHe passed away on July 30 at the age of 95. Her daughter, Kerry Cursian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Her other daughter, Tara Cursian, wrote on Instagram, “Today (and every day going forward) they want to honor her by watching absolutely anything, because in addition to her amazing talent and love, she gave my sister Kerry and I a great gift. Annie, with her sense of humor and ability to make us laugh. Fills…even in the darkest of times.”

Benson took to her Instagram Story on Monday to remember her late co-star.

“Dear friends, I just got off the plane from England and read the news,” the 60-year-old captioned a photo of the pair smiling while on a Seychelles cruise.

“My heart is broken,” Benson wrote. “Pat was an amazing woman. Kind, generous, crazy & immensely talented. She lived a wonderful and full life full of love, family and a remarkable career.”

“I will miss her so much,” Benson concluded his post, which was accompanied by a crying face and a heart emoji.

Emmy-winning star Carved a niche as a comedian on the late-night circuit starting in the 1940s and voiced several cartoon characters for years before earning an Emmy for her work on “Caesar’s Hour.”

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Carroll’s family moved to Los Angeles when she was 5, and she began acting in local productions shortly thereafter.

She graduated from the local, all-girls Immaculate Heart High School Notable alumni include Meghan MarkleDiane Disney (daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney), Mary Tyler Moore, Lucy Arnaz, Tyra Banks and Yara Shahidi.

After joining the Army, she attended the Catholic University of America and began her career in the industry with the 1947 film “Hometown Girl.”

She played Prunella in the 1965 production of the musical version of “Cinderella” and worked on “Laverne & Shirley,” “Busting Loose,” “The Ted Night Show” and “She’s the Sheriff.”

Other shows include “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Designing Women” and “ER.”

She won several theater awards for her one-woman show in Gertrude Stein. The recorded version won a Grammy in 1980 for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama.

A new generation will get to know and love her voice thanks to Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. She was not the first choice of the musical team of directors Ron Clements and John Musker or Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, who wanted Joan Collins or Bea Arthur to voice the sea witch. Elaine Stritch was also cast before Carroll auditioned. Her voice of “poor unfortunate souls” makes her one of Disney’s most memorable villains.

Carroll often said that Ursula was one of her favorite characters. She said she saw herself as a “former Shakespearean actress who now sold cars”.

“She’s an old thing! I think people are fascinated by mean characters,” Carroll said in an interview. “There’s a fatal distraction about the world’s horribly sleazy characters, because we don’t get to meet a lot of them in real life. So when we get the chance, in the theater, to see one and this one, she’s so big, it’s kind of fascinating to us.”

She got a chance to act again in many roles “Little Mermaid” Sequels, Spinoffs And even theme park rides.

Carol is survived by daughters Kerry Cursian, Tara Cursian and granddaughter Evan Cursian-McCormick.

FOX News’ Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.