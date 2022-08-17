New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A A 12-year-old Utah baseball player He was preparing for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, when he fell from his bunk bed and hit his head early Monday morning.

Easton Oliverson, playing for the Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara, Utah, fractured his skull after falling from the top bunk. Williamsport Dormitory Complex And according to TMZ, was placed in a medically induced coma.

On Tuesday, Oliverson reportedly no longer needed a breathing tube, and his family provided an update on his condition, saying the 12-year-old had made “tremendous progress.”

“Just 36 hours ago, Easton had 30 minutes to die,” the family said, according to TMZ. “Now 36 hours later, he has a team of trauma 1 doctors who are absolutely in awe of his amazing progress.”

“One of his doctors said Easton had done everything he could do and more in the last 12 hours.”

Oliverson was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania on Monday, where he underwent emergency surgery.

“We’re so hopeful and he’s doing so well in his fight to get better, but the community and the prayers and the support that we’ve gotten has been unbelievable, but he’s fighting right now and it’s just a shock to us today. And it’s been really tough,” said Spencer Beck, Easton’s uncle. Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Snow Canyon Little League team, the first from Utah Little League World Series He said in a statement that he will continue in the competition.

“Although our hearts are heavy, we remain committed as a team and have the opportunity to participate in something others can only dream of,” the statement said. “We teach our players to do everything with a purpose, that hasn’t changed, it might even be attached to something greater than before.

“We believe in Team Utah! We believe in Team Easton!”

The Snow Canyon team will play its first Little World Series game on Friday at 3 pm Eastern.