Little League World Series player with head injury was able to call his coach

Gene J. Puskar/AP

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania. The Little League World Series player, who seriously injured his head when he fell from his top dorm bunk at the World Series complex, has been communicating with his coach via FaceTime and continues to improve, the coach said Friday.

Mark Anse, manager of Snow Canyon, Utah, said he told his 12-year-old player Easton Oliverson that he loved him, and Easton said he loved the coach in return.

“It was great to hear his voice,” Anse said.

Easton is recovering in the hospital after Monday’s accident. His MRI results returned to normal on Wednesday evening, he began to walk and went to the bathroom on Friday morning, Ens said.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process for this kind of injury,” Anse said. “But he is definitely getting better and the family wanted everyone to know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”

Anse spoke to reporters hours before Utah, representing the Mountains, played its first game of the tournament against Southeast’s Tennessee.

Easton’s condition improved so quickly that his father, Jace, returned to the dugout to resume his role as assistant coach. In addition, the younger brother of Easton Brogan was added to the team.

“You are allowed to have 14 players on the roster,” Ens said. “We had 13 and we were able to get little brother Easton Brogan to come and be with our team, so he arrived yesterday. The family is very excited. Let Brogan be there.”

Easton was remembered during the warm-up. Utah did not send a player to left field, Easton’s position, and Tennessee entered the field in Utah baseball caps.

During a pre-game introduction, Brogan received a huge round of applause from the large crowd at Lamadé Stadium. When Utah received commemorative medals for participation, Jace received Easton’s medal on his behalf to a standing ovation.

At the end of the fifth, Brogan’s pinch elicited thunderous applause from the entire stadium, which lasted for about 30 seconds. After batting back, the 10-year-old boy received another round of applause from the fans when he returned to the dugout.

“It gives you a good feeling that people can root for an opponent like little Brogan,” Anse said. “Even if you play against them, there are bigger things than baseball.”

Utah lost 11-2, but even after the loss, the coaching staff and parents worked hard to keep their players focused on the upcoming games and enjoy the Little League World Series.

“As kids, they bounce back pretty quickly. They liked it here and kept busy,” Ens said. “It was definitely more stressful for the parents, but the kids are doing great.”