The Little League World Series can sometimes bring out the best in baseball, and that was more evident than ever in Tuesday’s game between Nicaragua and Panama.

Nicaragua’s right-handed hitter Luis Garcia came to the plate in the fourth inning of their elimination game and with two runners on he crushed a pitcher over the left field fence.

Garcia launched the bat into the air and hit Griddy as he headed home.

Amazing.

Garcia finished 1-4 with four RBIs in an 8-1 win over Panama. Johan Saravia, Gabriel Gutierrez and Diego Gonzalez each had an RBI. Panama’s lone run came off the bat of Gabriel de Gracia.

Saravia would pitch three innings for Nicaragua in the next game. He struck out six batters and did not allow a hit.

Representing the Latin American region, Nicaragua will play Curacao in the international semifinals on Wednesday. Curacao represents the Caribbean region.

There are still a few teams left in the tournament with the Little League World Series final scheduled for Sunday. Nicaragua, Curacao, Chinese Taipei and Mexico are international. Tennessee, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Texas are the remaining teams in the US bracket.