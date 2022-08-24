closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Little League World Series can sometimes bring out the best in baseball, and that was more evident than ever in Tuesday’s game between Nicaragua and Panama.

Nicaragua’s right-handed hitter Luis Garcia came to the plate in the fourth inning of their elimination game and with two runners on he crushed a pitcher over the left field fence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nicaragua's Luis Garcia hits his teammates during the Little League World Series tournament baseball game against Panama, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nicaragua’s Luis Garcia hits his teammates during the Little League World Series tournament baseball game against Panama, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Garcia launched the bat into the air and hit Griddy as he headed home.

Amazing.

Garcia finished 1-4 with four RBIs in an 8-1 win over Panama. Johan Saravia, Gabriel Gutierrez and Diego Gonzalez each had an RBI. Panama’s lone run came off the bat of Gabriel de Gracia.

Utah Little Leaguer father ‘grateful’ son still alive after severe head injury in bunk-bed fall

Nicaragua's Luis Garcia, #13, celebrates on his way back to the dugout after a three-run home run off Panama pitcher Gabriel de Gracia in the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Tuesday. , August 23, 2022.

Nicaragua’s Luis Garcia, #13, celebrates on his way back to the dugout after a three-run home run off Panama pitcher Gabriel de Gracia in the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Tuesday. , August 23, 2022.
(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Saravia would pitch three innings for Nicaragua in the next game. He struck out six batters and did not allow a hit.

Representing the Latin American region, Nicaragua will play Curacao in the international semifinals on Wednesday. Curacao represents the Caribbean region.

Luis Garcia of Nicaragua rounds the bases past Panama first baseman Max Pinzon, #18, on a three-run home run to left field by pitcher Gabriel de Gracia in the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South. Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Luis Garcia of Nicaragua rounds the bases past Panama first baseman Max Pinzon, #18, on a three-run home run to left field by pitcher Gabriel de Gracia in the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South. Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Click here to get the Fox News app

There are still a few teams left in the tournament with the Little League World Series final scheduled for Sunday. Nicaragua, Curacao, Chinese Taipei and Mexico are international. Tennessee, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Texas are the remaining teams in the US bracket.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.