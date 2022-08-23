New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During the Little League World Series weekend, an Iowa team came under fire after a video showed players placing cotton on a teammate’s head.

A young player in black was seen wearing cotton on his head. His companions tore the stuffing out of the gift toys to stuff the boy’s head. The incident was seen on ESPN’s broadcast of a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles during the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“That’s just Little Leaguers Little Leaguers,” broadcaster Carl Ravech can be heard saying before promoting the company’s game of the week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The video sparked outrage on social media, and the Little League World Series tried to put the controversy to rest on Monday.

“After speaking with the team and reviewing photos, several players from the Midwest Region team are enjoying the game and participating,” officials said, via TMZ Sports. “Because only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown may be perceived as racially sensitive.

Utah Little Leaguer father ‘grateful’ son still alive after severe head injury in bunk-bed fall

“We spoke to the player’s mother and coaches, who assured us that there was no malice behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

According to TMZ Sports is on On Tuesday, players on Iowa’s team were trying to imitate the pitcher from Hawaii, who has a white mohawk-style haircut. Another video showed the same black player showing off his hairstyle with cotton on his head.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Davenport, Iowa, team is set to play again late Tuesday in its quest to represent the U.S. in the Little League World Series finals.