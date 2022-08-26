New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Rinna, 59, posted a throwback photo of her and Hamlin, 70, sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

Rinna wore a white Vera Wang gown, while Hamlin wore a suit for them 1997 wedding ceremony.

“#tbt 25 years ago,” she captioned the photo.

“My hero,” Rinna added.

Harry Hamlin Reveals The Secret Behind His Late Marriage To ‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Rinna

Hamlin and Rinna have paid tribute to each other via social media and have been open about their marriage.

The “Mad Men” actor revealed the secret behind their enduring marriage in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Lisa and I are of the same mind,” Hamlin told the outlet. “When you get married, you get married. So we have a very functional relationship, and we respect each other and listen to each other and appreciate each other and we let each other be. We’re not a helicopter husband and wife.”

Hamlin revealed that despite having an enduring relationship, the two don’t have much in common.

“I don’t know why opposites attract, but we are complete and utter opposites,” he further explained. “But I love to cook and she doesn’t, and we’re all tired of that. I’m not interested in pop culture, and she does everything I know about pop culture.”

“When it comes to science, she’s slight of that, but she’s very busy with all the things she’s doing.”

Hamlin and “The Real Housewives” star Married in March 1997. The couple share two daughters; Delilah and Amelia. Both daughters work as successful models.