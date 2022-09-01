Lisa Marie Presley says she was ‘devastated’ by her son’s death

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor. NSAIDs place

(CNN) Lisa Marie Presley shares her grief experience.

in the new Essay For “National Grief Awareness Day” on Tuesday, Presley opened up about the loss of her son, Benjamin Keefe, 27, Who died by suicide in 2020.

“We know that my life and that of my three daughters have been completely devastated and destroyed by his death. We live with this every single day,” she wrote. “Grief is something you have to live with for the rest of your life, despite what some people or our culture would have you believe. You don’t ‘get over it’, you don’t ‘move on’. .”

Presley describes grief as “incredibly lonely”, writing that only a “handful” of people stay in touch specifically to provide ongoing support to a friend or family member who has suffered a difficult loss.

“Unfortunately, this is a harsh reality for most. So, if you know someone who has lost a loved one, no matter how long it’s been, please call them to see how they’re doing. Visit them. They’ll really appreciate it. , more than you know,” she writes.

