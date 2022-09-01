type here...
Lisa Marie Presley says she was 'devastated' by her son's death
Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley says she was ‘devastated’ by her son’s death

By printveela editor

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor. NSAIDs place

(CNN)Lisa Marie Presley shares her grief experience.

in the new Essay For “National Grief Awareness Day” on Tuesday, Presley opened up about the loss of her son, Benjamin Keefe, 27, Who died by suicide in 2020.
“We know that my life and that of my three daughters have been completely devastated and destroyed by his death. We live with this every single day,” she wrote. “Grief is something you have to live with for the rest of your life, despite what some people or our culture would have you believe. You don’t ‘get over it’, you don’t ‘move on’. .”
    Presley describes grief as “incredibly lonely”, writing that only a “handful” of people stay in touch specifically to provide ongoing support to a friend or family member who has suffered a difficult loss.
      “Unfortunately, this is a harsh reality for most. So, if you know someone who has lost a loved one, no matter how long it’s been, please call them to see how they’re doing. Visit them. They’ll really appreciate it. , more than you know,” she writes.
      Read on
      Presley says she finds comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedies.
      How to get help

      Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues.

      U. S. in: Call or SMS 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

      Globally: The International Association for Suicide Prevention And Friends from all over the world Contains contact information for crisis centers around the world.

      “Support groups that share our particular kind of loss. I go to them, and I hold them at my house for other bereaved parents,” Presley writes. “Nothing, absolutely nothing takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little less alone.”
          Presley says her daughters keep her going.
          “I keep going for my girls,” Presley writes. “I kept going because my son made it very clear in his last moments that taking care of his little sisters and finding them was at the forefront of his mind and his concerns. He loved them and they loved him so much.”

