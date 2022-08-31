New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lisa Marie Presley continues to mourn the tragic loss of her son Benjamin Keefe, revealing in a heartbreaking essay that her son’s death “devastated” her.

At the young age of 27, Keefe took his own life, leaving behind his mother, Elvis Presley’s only child, as well as three sisters. His father, Danny Keefe, and Presley were divorced.

Her words, shared with People magazine, offer insight into the painful aftermath Presley has endured over the past few years. Of grief she writes, “Since the death of my son two years ago I have lived in the grim reality of its relentless grip.”

Tuesday is National Grief Awareness Day, which takes place on August 30 every year.

Lisa Marie Presley posted a rare photo with her four children

Presley’s poignant words address three painful realities of grief: There’s no deadline, it’s lonely, and you can be a “pariah.”

She writes, “I already struggle tirelessly and chronically and beat myself up, blame myself every day and it’s so hard to live now.”

The singer shares the strange similarities between her father and her son, saying, “Who scares me like his grandfather on so many levels?”

Presley, who was just 9 when her father Elvis died, says that while she hates being labeled a victim, she now identifies with the term. She wrote, “I’ve had my fair share of people in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far. But this, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son?”

Her strength to push forward lies in her other children, Riley, 33, and Harper and Finley, both 13. Presley shared, “It’s a real choice to move on, one I have to make every day and will continue to be. Challenging to say the least…but I’m going for my girls….we know mine and my three daughters’ lives have been completely blown up and destroyed by his death. .”

Presley’s motive behind sharing her words is to educate and help others struggling with pain.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on 988.