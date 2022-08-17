Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal discourages young journalists, experts say

Experts say Bell Media has sent a discouraging message to young journalists, especially women, by unceremoniously terminating the contract of veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

And they say the decision to end her contract after 35 years at CTV National News is a sign that TV journalists can probably enjoy a career of only 20 to 30 years at best due to the changing nature of the industry.

Nana Aba Duncan, associate professor and chair of the Carty Department of Journalism, Diversity and Inclusion Studies at Carleton University, said the termination of the contract was done without caution or fairness.

Duncan, formerly of the CBC as an anchor on Radio One. Podcast playlist as well as Fresh air, said the lack of care was evident when LaFlamme had to say goodbye, first in a Twitter video and then in a news release, her team found out when they did, and when LaFlamme was told to keep quiet about it until the details were worked out.

“I can say with confidence that even young journalists, women, writers and producers on STV, are asking themselves: “Well, why am I here? Do you think the queen can be let go so unceremoniously?” Duncan said.

In a social media post on Monday, LaFlamme, 58, said she was “dazzled” by Bell Media’s decision to terminate her contract as chief news anchor and senior editor for CTV National News.

In two subsequent newscasts, both released on Monday, CTV reported that the decision to terminate LaFlamme’s contract was due to a “change in viewing habits” and that national affairs correspondent Omar Sachedina, who joined the network in 2009, would take LaFlamme’s place in as the main leader.

CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme announces she’s been fired LaFlamme said she was “dazzled” as Bell Media terminated her contract after over 30 years.

Duncan said that young journalists want to work for companies that show that they care about people in general and will care about them as employees in particular.

“It just doesn’t show it,” she said. “People see themselves in Omar and people see themselves in Lisa. People are watching.”

Duncan said it was also a bad public relations move for CTV to announce LaFlamme’s dismissal and replacement on newscasts that day. She said her replacement didn’t have time to get to work.

“It’s unfair in every way,” she said. “You just did it badly.

Unceremonious layoffs are not new, says editor

Connie Thiessen, editor of Broadcast Dialogue, a trade publication about Canadian broadcast media, said the layoffs are not new to the industry, but the layoffs are getting a lot of attention because of LaFlamme’s notoriety.

“I think this is probably the first time in a while that we’ve seen someone as high-profile as Lisa step out of her role early,” Thiessen said.

Thiessen said she believed LaFlamme had a champion that helped her land the role of national anchor in the first place, and lost that champion when Wendy Freeman stepped down as vice president of CTV News in December 2021. In January 2022, Freeman was replaced by Michael Melling.

“Ultimately it is about giving back to shareholders,” she added.

Thiessen said she believes the dismissal signals that a career as a TV journalist will last between 20 and 30 years, if the journalist is lucky.

“Of course, we are losing the wisdom, knowledge and life experience of a generation,” she said. “It’s not a good way to get out into the street for a longtime journalist like Lisa LaFlamme.”

In an editorial for Broadcast Dialogue, Thiessen wrote: “What’s new is the near certainty that most journalists and other media workers will be prematurely fired, cutting careers and in the process gaining wisdom, experience and knowledge that has historically been lost. guiding lights in the editorial departments everywhere.”