Lisa LaFlamme ‘dazzled’ by CTV contract termination

Veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme says she was “dazzled” when Bell Media terminated her contract with CTV National News after 35 years.

In a subsequent press release, CTV stated that the decision to terminate LaFlamme’s contract was due to “a change in viewing habits” and that national affairs correspondent Omar Sachedina would take LaFlamme’s place as main anchor.

“I am honored to follow exemplary journalists such as Lisa LaFlamme and Lloyd Robertson,” Sachedina was quoted in a press release.

“The day-to-day communications we have had with Canadians over the past six decades have been built on solid journalism, fairness, balance and honesty. I look forward to supporting this and continuing to provide news that Canadians rely on.”

LaFlamme was the main news anchor CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme since 2011. Prior to that, she worked as national affairs correspondent for CTV News for more than a decade.

LaFlamme announced the change in a Twitter video posted on Monday. In the video, LaFlamme said she was “shocked and saddened” by the decision, which she learned on June 29.

“At 58, I still thought I had a lot more time to tell more stories that impact our daily lives,” LaFlamme said in the video. “Instead, I leave CTV humiliated by the people who trusted me to tell their story.”

“While it’s hard for me to leave CTV National News in a way I didn’t choose, please know that reporting in front of you has truly been the greatest honor of my life and I thank you for always being there for me.” – she said.