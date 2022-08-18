Lisa LaFlamme chose not to say goodbye on air before resigning, according to an internal memo.

Parent company CTV reports that Lisa LaFlamme was given the opportunity to say goodbye to viewers before she was thrown off her chair as the network’s late-night news anchor.

Karine Moses, senior vice president of content development and news at Bell Media, said in an email to staff that the network wanted to give LaFlamme a “proper on-air send-off” to celebrate the highlights of her 35-year career.

But Moses said LaFlamme “decided not to say goodbye to the public” during CTV’s national news broadcast.

WATCH | LaFlamme “blinded” by an outsider: CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme announces she’s been fired LaFlamme said she was “dazzled” as Bell Media terminated her contract after over 30 years.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, LaFlamme said she was “overwhelmed” by Bell Media’s decision to terminate her contract, in what management called a “business decision.”

Moses told staff that the reshuffle of Canada’s most popular national newscast was part of a shift to digital content creation amid “changing viewing habits.”

LaFlamme began her journalism career in her hometown of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario in the late 1980s at television station CKCO, which later changed its name to CTV Kitchener. She eventually spent almost a decade as a national affairs correspondent for CTV News before becoming the main news anchor. CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme in 2011. There, she won Best National News Anchor at the Canadian Screen Awards five times, including in 2021 and 2022.

Messages sent by LaFlamme via social media after she posted the video were not returned, and representatives from Bell Media did not respond to requests for comment.

Omar Sachedina is scheduled to take over as host on September 5th.