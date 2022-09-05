New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis kindergarten teacher and 34-year-old mother known to loved ones as Liza, was abducted while out for a run Friday morning.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still searching for Fletcher and is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Here is the timeline of events surrounding her disappearance:

September 2nd at 4 am

Fletcher, an avid runner who has qualified for the Boston Marathon, goes for a run around 4 a.m. She takes her usual route near the University of Memphis, according to officials.

While running through a stretch of Central Avenue around 4:20 a.m., she is “kidnapped and forced” into a dark-colored GMC Terrain.

According to the affidavit, investigators reviewed video surveillance near 3876 Central Avenue, which showed the GMC Terrain “leaving and then waiting for the victim.”

A man, later identified as Cleotha Abston, 38, then “aggressively” ran toward Eliza Fletcher and then forced her into the passenger side of the car, court documents said.

Fletcher “appeared to be struggling” when he was pulled into the car, police said.

Court documents state that before driving the GMC Terrain, Eliza sat with Fletcher for four minutes in a nearby parking lot.

September 2nd at 6:45 am

Court documents state that a citizen was riding his bike on Central Avenue and “found the victim’s cellphone as well as a pair of Champion slide sandals lying in the road in the same area.”

The citizen gave the items to a family member of Eliza Fletcher, who later turned them over to the police.

Near the scene, citizens also found Champion slide sandals, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent to a lab for DNA testing.

September 2nd at 7:45 am

MPD receives two phone calls – Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, who reported her missing after she ran away and didn’t come home — and one from the University of Memphis.

Police found some of Fletcher’s belongings at the scene on Central Avenue. They are also told that a man approached Fletcher and She was placed in a dark SUV After the conflict.

September 2, afternoon

MPD said in a news briefing Friday afternoon that the department has no knowledge of Fletcher’s abduction and reports that someone has been harassing members of the University of Memphis women’s cross-country team since the beginning of the semester. area

DNA samples from Champion slide sandals found a link to Cleotha Abston, who had been named a person of interest in the Eliza Fletcher kidnapping case.

Using this information, investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from the Malco Theater on North Germantown Parkway that allegedly showed Cleotha Abston wearing Champion Slides sandals.

Investigators also obtained cell phone records for Cleotha Abston, who placed Eliza Fletcher near 3876 Central Avenue when she forced him into the GMC Terrain, according to court records.

Later, according to Fox 13 Memphis, officers pulled over a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer in front of Fletcher’s home.

3 Sep

At 10:45 a.m. Saturday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service located a GMC Terrain in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way, where Abston lives, according to police, who later said they found a man matching the description. Suspect found.

He tried to flee the area, but was apprehended by officers.

Police said two people, including Abston’s brother Mario, told officers they saw the suspect cleaning the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink.

Mario Abston told police his brother was acting “weird.”

After Cleotha Abston was taken into custody by the Memphis Police Department, she refused to tell investigators where Eliza Fletcher was.

Police also say that Eliza Fletcher “suffered serious injuries” and that “evidence in the vehicle was cleaned by the defendant, i.e. blood.”

4 Sep

Law enforcement officers were seen throughout Memphis on Sunday and searched “various” locations in search of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis Police Department spokeswoman said.

Eliza Fletcher is described as a blonde woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds. She wore a pink athletic top and purple running shorts with her hair pulled up and a matching headband.

Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to her.

Anyone with information related to the kidnapping is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

