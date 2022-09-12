New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Detroit Lions Defensive back Tracy Walker’s debut as one of the team captains against the Philadelphia Eagles turned from good to bad on Sunday after the star safety was ejected late in the third quarter for a swipe at Eagles wideout Jack Pascal’s helmet.

Walker, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract extension in the early days of the offseason, had a strong showing through the first three quarters. The Eagles won 38-35 Over the Lions – Combined for 13 total tackles, one sack and one pass defended.

But he had just three minutes left in the third quarter after a late hit on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts led a high-powered offense to a win over the Lions

Hurts was scrambling to convert on third and fourth when he slipped late in the play. Walker, with a dropped shoulder, Instinctively familiar With Hurts’ upper body.

The move prompted Pascal and tight end Dallas Goedert to shove Walker, to which he responded with swipes at both players’ helmets. The last one in Pascal resulted in an ejection.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I let my team down,” Walker said Sunday. “Me, as the captain of a team, I should have done better. I was very upset at that time.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Walker was carted off the field in the third quarter when the Eagles led Detroit by 17 points.

The Lions rallied, but lost 38-35.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.