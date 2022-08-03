New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is getting his work done on the field and quietly going about his business.

Coming into training camp as the team’s second overall pick in the draft, it’s easy to assume Hutchinson will immediately earn the respect of his teammates, but he’s willing to earn it.

“That’s always been my mindset in every aspect, high school, college,” Hutchinson said. “When I’m younger and you get these guys who’ve been there a while, I respect that and I want them to respect me. You earn that on the practice field and your rookie duties.”

That kind of attitude isn’t always a given with young players, especially those who are so heavily drafted. But coach Dan Campbell said that kind of attitude is “what you want in a rookie.”

“He’s very self-aware, he is,” Campbell said. “He’s not coming in here loud and talking trash or anything like that, he knows he’s got to earn his right.”

Hutchinson has already started winning over his teammates with his work ethic. Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow noted that Hutchinson was “doing everything the right way off the field” as he arrived 30 minutes before practice.

Fellow defensive end Julian Okwara noted that relentless attitude carries over into his game.

“Even when he comes in OTAs, you can tell he’s a workaholic,” Okwara said. “He goes after it, goes hard every game, so we love him.”

That doesn’t mean everything is easy for Hutchinson. He got his first “welcome to the NFL” in Detroit’s first full pad practice after TE TJ Hockenson knocked him to the ground. It was a necessary learning experience for the former Michigan All-American, and a mistake Campbell doesn’t expect to see much of in the future.

“He’ll remember it, and I’m telling you, it could happen another time, and I’m betting on that,” Campbell said.

Hutchinson also made an impression in the conference room. As part of his rookie initiation, he was asked to sing a song in front of the entire group, and his rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” earned rave reviews.

“He took a big step up relative to his teammates because it was a hell of a performance,” Campbell said.

“Butter,” offensive tackle Penny Sewell said. “He was a little scratchy at first, but I get it. The jitters. But he killed it. The guy killed it.”

Again, his preparation led to an acclaimed performance.

“Actually only three days before (Campbell) asked me to do this song, so thank the Lord he didn’t ask me earlier. I would have been screwed,” Hutchinson said. “I had been rehearsing the verses in my head for two days when my name was called and I had to step up.”

NOTES: Campbell said WR Quintez Cephus avoided a major injury Monday after being helped off the field. “I think he’ll be fine,” Campbell said. “It’s very promising once we get him in, get the image. He looks like he’s going to be depressed for a little bit – we think – for a while.” … The Lions signed former USFL WR Maurice Alexander on Wednesday and waived rookie RB Greg Bell, who suffered a back/hip injury on the second day of training camp.