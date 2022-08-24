New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dan Campbell landed his first full-time head coaching job with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season and has since become one of the most quotable figures in the league.

Campbell’s electrification was highlighted in a recent interview with The Athletic, which detailed his rise in the NFL world and how he was viewed in the latest series of “hard knocks.”

In his first season as a head coach, Campbell admits to some struggles trying to control and shape how the offense looks during low points in the season. He is Joined Athletic He didn’t necessarily trust the offense and noted how things seemed to be in sync between Jared Goff and former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Regardless, Campbell says there’s one thing he doesn’t care to control, and that’s what his opponents think of him.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Campbell told The Athletic. “If you’re a rival, you’re a dumbass I thought, we’re better off.”

Lions players and coaches seem happy with Campbell as their leader, despite a 3-13-1 season and their team missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

“He understands,” offensive lineman Frank Ragnow told The Athletic. “He’s faced it. He understands that he’s not going to be a feel-good players coach who pleases everybody. He knows when to lay down the law, and he has this uncanny ability to make us trust him.”

Detroit will begin their latest quest for a playoff berth on Sept. 11 when they play the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season. The team has not won a playoff game since the 1991 season.