The Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns are in unknown positions.

For the first time since 1993, the Browns are suitable for starting The NFL season is 2-0, but the Lions are favored to win for the first time in 24 games.

According to FOX Bet, Detroit is currently a 1.5-point favorite to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, which would break their NFL record for consecutive games as an underdog if held. Lions fans have to go back As of November 22, 2020, the Carolina Panthers should be playing as the favorite to win.

The Second longest streak in the NFL According to ESPN, they will be held by the New York Giants, who enter their last 15 games as underdogs. The Giants are 2.5-point favorites against the Panthers on Sunday.

Detroit is looking for its first win of the season after a 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Cleveland fans are hoping for their first 2-0 start to a season since 1993, when Vinny Testaverde was the quarterback and Bill Belichick was the head coach.

The Browns beat the Panthers in Week 1 to start the year 1-0 for the first time since the 2004 season.

Cleveland is starting the season without star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Jacoby Brissett complemented Watson and managed the game well in Cleveland’s Week 1 win, completing 18 of 34 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

“Jacoby, he fought,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, according to Cleveland.com. “There were some chances early on, but these games, you have to understand that there are going to be some moments with some highs and you have to fight through the lows.

“You look around the league and there were some tough moments. There were some good defenses. For us, it’s about learning from the plays we want to come back from and then making a plan. To perform this week against the Jets.”