Lionesses urge next prime minister to allow all girls to play soccer in schools

The English Lionesses wrote to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss asking them to make a commitment to allow all girls to play football in schools after the Department of Education (DfE) declined to say it would change guidance.

An open letter to the two Tory leadership candidates was signed by the team that won a historic win at Women’s Euro 2022 on Sunday.

In the letter, the players say that many of them were prevented from playing football as teenagers.

“Throughout the Euro, we as a team spoke about our heritage and our goal to inspire the nation. Many will think that this has already been achieved, but we see that this is only the beginning,” they wrote.

“We are looking to the future. We want to make real change in this country, and we ask you, if you become Prime Minister on September 5th, to help us bring about that change.”

A report by England Football, which is affiliated to the Football Association (FA), found that only 44% of high schools provide equal PE football lessons for both boys and girls.

“The reality is that we inspire young girls to play football only to have many of them go to school and not be able to play,” the letter, signed by 23 players, says.

“It’s something we all experienced as children. We were often stopped from playing. So we formed our own teams, traveled around the country and, no matter what, just kept playing football.”

The letter asks Sunak and Truss to make a commitment to provide all girls with two hours of PE lessons per week, and to invest in and support female PE teachers and resources for girls’ soccer lessons.

“This generation of schoolgirls deserves more. They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in gym class and they deserve to believe that one day they will be able to play for England.”

Labor MP Bridget Phillipson wrote to the Minister of Education demanding a “guarantee of equal access” to school PE classes. The current DfE guidance states that schools must run “comparable sporting events”, which she says is outdated and limits girls’ access to sports.

The DfE has refused to make a commitment to ensure that girls have access to football in schools.

A spokesman for Sunak said: “Rishi is a passionate believer in the importance of sports for the development of children and would like all schools to provide two hours of physical education a week… he has committed to immediately start reviewing women’s football if he becomes prime minister. to make sure that all women and girls have the opportunity to take part in a beautiful game.

A spokesperson for Truss said: “Liz wants boys and girls to have equal access to all sports and supports campaigns such as FA Let Girls Play Campaign. She intends to find out what is stopping schools from providing the recommended minimum of two hours of physical education per week.”