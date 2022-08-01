Lionesses set their sights on world domination

The Lionesses set their sights on winning the World Cup the following August, winning England’s first major trophy since 1966.

As the silver confetti barely settled on the Euro 2022 triumph, Chloe Kelly, whose goal gave England a historic 2-1 victory over Germany, said: “One is not enough – we want more.”

Shortly after she raced across the stage in crowded Trafalgar Square in front of Sweet Caroline, she said, “Looking at that medal makes you feel much more hungry.

“The World Cup is just around the corner. I want to win trophies. As a young girl, you grow up watching people win trophies and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Lucy Bronze has won every award available to her at club level, but said she “previously would have traded all those trophies for a night like Sunday”. She echoed Kelly’s desire to be even better.

“Anyone who knows me knows what I am,” said the cornerback. “The Euro is fantastic, especially in my home country, but at the moment the England jersey is missing a small star from our crest. This is definitely our mission.”

The United States is the team to beat, having won back-to-back World Championships in 2015 and 2019 to add to their 1991 and 1999 victories. Was the Euro victory a sign that England were going after their crown? “Ha,” Bronze said with a smirk. “They are the World Cup winners and they are the ones who knocked us out in 2019.

“We know that there are many teams outside of Europe who want to compete for this World Cup, as well as teams in Europe that have participated in this tournament. I believe that everything is ready, and at the moment we are in a good position.

England captain Leah Williamson said she was flattered by the comparison to 1966 England captain Bobby Moore. “He’s a legend, isn’t he,” she said, taking a deep breath. “I didn’t know we were the same age at the time we did it. He has a world championship. He’s ahead of me, right?

Sarina Wigman, England manager, lifts the trophy again on Monday. Photograph: Lynn Cameron/The FA/Getty Images

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said the European title came “earlier than we could ever hope for”, 11 months after Sarina Wigman took over.

“She is incredible,” he said. “She was our #1 target when we set out to look for a manager and she was absolutely brilliant throughout the whole process. It was not in our wildest dreams that we imagined this success so soon. We thought this tournament might be too early. We weren’t sure we’d win this tournament – we were hoping we’d win it in the future.”

Wigman started in September, but the FA “would like to have her with us for a long time.” Its director of women’s football, Sue Campbell, said she would “talk” to Wigman, who was hailed as a hero in Trafalgar Square by fans and awaiting a six-figure bonus when the manager returns from vacation in a van with her family.

“You must remember that she only appeared in September,” said Lady Campbell. “Everyone was telling me, ‘Do you think she can win the Euro? and I said, “It’s a very short period of time.”

“Oh my God, she made them together. Not only the players, but the team around her. There is unity. You have to be in it to feel it. There are no people sitting on the edge, there is no one outside the bubble. They’re all in this together and she’s uncompromising in that regard.”

There is a monument to Wigman on the campus of the Netherlands Football Federation after her home victory at the European Championship with the Netherlands in 2017. Where will the monument go? “Good question. Probably St. George’s Park,” said Campbell.